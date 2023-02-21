Global Nuclear Electricity Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Nuclear Electricity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Nuclear Electricity Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nuclear electricity market. As per TBRC’s nuclear electricity market forecast, the global nuclear electricity market size is expected to grow to $271.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growing demand for electricity is expected to be a key driver of the nuclear power generation market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest nuclear electricity market share. Major players in the nuclear electricity market include EDF Group, Exelon Corp., Duke Energy Corp., Enel SpA, and NextEra Energy, Inc.

Global issues such as energy security, climate change, and electricity demand growth have led to an increase in the use of nuclear energy for power generation. Nuclear technology provides large amounts of power with significantly lower carbon emissions. According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA) 2020, nuclear energy now provides about 10% of the world's electricity from about 440 power reactors. Around 50 more reactors are under construction, equivalent to around 15% of the existing capacity. In 2021, nuclear plants provided 2653 TWh of electricity, up from 2553 TWh in 2020. New nuclear markets such as Bangladesh, Turkey, and Vietnam are also making progress in nuclear power plant construction.

• By Reactor Type: Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR), Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR), Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor (PHWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR), Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Technology: Generation I, Generation II, Generation III, and Generation IV

• By Geography: The global nuclear electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nuclear electricity refers to a clean and efficient way of boiling water to make steam, which turns turbines to produce electricity. The heat produced in the nuclear power reactor core during nuclear fission is used to boil water into steam, which converts the blades of a steam turbine. As the turbine blades turn, they drive generators that produce electricity.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Nuclear Electricity Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides nuclear electricity global market share, nuclear electricity global market analysis and insights on nuclear electricity market size, drivers and nuclear electricity market trends, nuclear electricity global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and nuclear electricity global market growth across geographies.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business