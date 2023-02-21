Global IoT Market Is Projected To Grow At A 21% Rate Through The Forecast Period

IoT Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “IoT Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT market. As per TBRC’s IoT market forecast, the global iot market size is expected to grow to $1.05 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.4%.

The application of IoT in various industries such as automotive industry is driving the growth of the IoT market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest IoT market share. Major players in the IoT market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Trending IoT Market Trend

The IoT devices collect a great deal of data of all types. Managing this data and analyzing it will help maximize its value for the company. Data analytics will help in analysis of IoT data in several areas such as data accuracy in time series, predictive and advanced analytics, data preparation, geospatial and location real-time (logistic data). In 2020, major cloud vendors such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google, are increasingly using data analytics for business improvement and various companies hope to expand their market share with AI algorithms capable of exploiting machine learning and deep learning, allowing businesses to derive more value and make informed decisions from the increasing data volumes.

IoT Market Segments

• By Platform: Device Management, Application Management, Network Management

• By End Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Other End-User Industries

• By Application: Building And Home Automation, Smart Energy And Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility And Transportation, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global IoT market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Internet of Things (IoT) is a physical object network that contains integrated technologies that allow it to connect, sense, and interact with internal or external environments. It is a collection of end-to-end services where companies contract with external vendors to design, build, install, and operate IoT solutions, including consulting advice for IoT planning.

IoT Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The IoT Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides IoT global market analysis insights on IoT market size, drivers and trends, IoT market major players, competitors' revenues, iot market growth, market positioning, and IoT global market growth across geographies. The IoT global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

