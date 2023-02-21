Global Organic Farming Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Organic Farming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Organic Farming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the organic farming market. As per TBRC’s organic farming market forecast, the global organic farming market size is expected to grow to $287.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

The growth in the organic farming market is due to the launch of various schemes by the governments of various countries across the world. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest organic farming market share. Major players in the organic farming market include Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Solvay SA, AkzoNobel N.V, Nalco Holding Company, and Bayer AG.

Organic Farming Market Segments

• By Farming Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Farming

• By Method: Crop Diversity, Soil management, Weed Management, Controlling Other Organisms

• By Crop Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains, Oilseed And Pulses, Other Crop Types

• By Geography: The global organic farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Organic farming refers to a farming method that avoids or limits the use of synthetically compounded additives.

Organic Farming Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Organic Farming Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on organic farming global market size, drivers and trends, organic farming industry major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and organic farming global market growth across geographies. The organic farming global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

