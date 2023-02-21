Lymphedema Treatment Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Lymphedema Treatment Market was estimated at US$ 780 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,572 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Lymphedema Treatment Market.

Market Drivers

The prevalence of lymphedema is rising globally as a result of a rising geriatric population, increasing cancer cases, and a surge in surgical procedures. Since these factors can all raise the risk of lymphedema, there is an increased demand for associated treatments. Significant improvements have been made in the development of new surgical techniques, compression garments, and cutting-edge medicines, including stem cell and gene therapy. These novel therapeutic approaches will likely improve treatment outcomes and broaden the treatment options. Governments all across the world are taking steps to spread knowledge about lymphedema and give the patients better treatment options. For instance, the Lymphedema Therapy Act of 2022 (U.S.) was developed to enhance access to lymphedema treatment. Such events are fueling the market for lymphedema treatments. Additionally, the expanding accessibility of lymphedema supplies and accessories is anticipated to boost the growth of the lymphedema treatment market. Patients now have better access to lymphedema treatment alternatives due to rising healthcare costs worldwide. This is anticipated to fuel the market for lymphedema treatment to rise in the upcoming years.

The global lymphedema treatment market is analyzed from three perspectives: Indication, Treatment Type, End-user, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Indication Segmentation’

Based on the indications, the global lymphedema treatment market is segmented into:

Primary Lymphedema

Secondary Lymphedema

With the highest revenue share in 2021, the secondary lymphedema segment dominated the global lymphedema treatment market. Compared to primary lymphedema, secondary lymphedema has a higher occurrence rate since it can affect people of all ages and be brought on by a variety of causes. As a result, the number of patients needing therapy increases, promoting segment growth. Patients are more likely to seek treatment for secondary lymphedema due to increased awareness of the possibility of developing lymphedema following cancer therapy or surgery. The market is growing as a result of the availability of more treatment options for secondary lymphedema, such as compression therapy, manual lymphatic drainage, and surgery. Treatment for secondary lymphedema may be covered by reimbursement rules in some nations, making it more accessible to patients. This can increase the need for lymphedema therapies, thus fueling the segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type Segmentation’

Based on the treatment type, the global lymphedema treatment market is segmented into:

Compression Therapy

Drug Therapy

Laser Therapy

In 2021, compression therapy had the highest revenue share of the lymphedema treatment market. Compression therapy has been proven useful in lowering swelling and enhancing lymphatic flow. Compression therapy is increasingly needed in the management of lymphedema since it is frequently advised as the first-line therapy for the ailment and is regarded as a standard of care. Compression therapy is a non-invasive procedure that does not involve surgery or drugs. Because of this, it is a desirable alternative for individuals who choose non-invasive therapies or cannot have surgery. Compression therapy is widely available and can be easily applied by patients or by healthcare professionals. Compression garments come in a variety of sizes and styles, and they can be worn during normal daily activities, which is expected to increase the demand for compression therapy.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global lymphedema treatment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

In 2021, North America dominated the market for lymphedema treatments worldwide. The relatively high prevalence of lymphedema in North America generates the need for therapeutic solutions. As stated in lymphedematreatmentact.org, around 3 to 5 million people are suffering from lymphedema. In North America, interest in novel and cutting-edge lymphedema therapies has increased. Such therapies include:

Liposuction

pneumatic compression devices

lymphaticovenous anastomosis (LVA)

Some of the world's most cutting-edge medical technologies, including tools and techniques for surgery that can be utilized to treat lymphedema, are found in North America. It has sparked the creation of cutting-edge lymphedema treatment solutions in the region. The healthcare system in North America has well-established reimbursement policies for lymphedema treatment, which makes it more accessible and affordable for patients. There is a growing emphasis on patient-centered care in the North American lymphedema treatment market, with healthcare providers focusing on individualized treatment plans that consider each patient's unique needs and circumstances, thus boosting the regional market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global lymphedema treatment market are:

Bio Compression Systems Inc.

Airos Medical Inc.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc

Smith & Nephew Plc

Bsn Medical Gmbh

Cardinal Health Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher Gmbh & Co. Kg

3m Company

Wright Therapy Products

Mego Afek Ltd.

Herantis Pharma Plc

Sigvaris Group

