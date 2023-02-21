Aesthetic Implants Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.
Global Aesthetic Implants Market to be Driven by Increasing Awareness towards Personal Care and Growing Disposable Income in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aesthetic Implants Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the aesthetic implants market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, gender, raw material, end-user industry and major regions.
The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.3%
Several factors are likely to drive the global market for aesthetic implants, including an expanding middle class, rising disposable income (particularly female disposable income), rising awareness of personal beauty and care, improved accessibility and rising adoption of aesthetic processes, advancements and innovations in aesthetic procedures, and an increase in the number of qualified surgeons. North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia are expected to be key growing regions.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
An aesthetic implant is a man-made insert that is implanted into the human body to improve a person's appearance or physical characteristics. Implants can also be used to treat deformities caused by trauma or accident, as well as to simply improve a person's physical appearance. Aesthetic implants include dental implants, facial implants, and breast implants.
The global aesthetic implants market can be segmented on the basis of product, gender, raw material and end-user industry.
Based on product:
• Breast Implants
• Saline-Filled
• Silicone Gel-Filled
• Dental Implants
• Titanium Dental Implants
• Zirconium Dental Implants
• Facial Implants
• Other Implants
• Buttock Implants
• Penile Implants
• Calf Implants
• Pectoral Implants
• Ear Implants
Based on gender:
• Female
• Male
Based on raw material:
• Metals
• Polymers
• Ceramics
• Biomaterials
Based on end-user industry:
• Hospitals
• Specialty Clinics
• Others
On the basis of regional markets, the segmentation of the aesthetic implant industry includes North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Trends
Breast augmentation has been the most common surgical procedure in the market and is expected to continue to be the most important market driver. With an increasing number of women opting for the procedure, the international breast implant market has grown significantly. Breast implants are used by women to make their breasts larger and fuller. The procedures are performed for reconstructive (for example, after a mastectomy for breast cancer) or purely cosmetic reasons.
Breast implants are classified into two types: saline and silicone gel. Saline-filled implants are silicone shells that have been filled with sterile salt water (saline). Some implants are pre-filled, while others are filled during the procedure. Silicone shells are filled with a plastic gel in silicone gel-filled implants (silicone). Chin enhancement procedures have maintained a high level of interest. It is becoming more popular as a way to balance the profile.
A growing number of people are also showing an interest in combination procedures. Such people expect more from a procedure, and a combination procedure may provide better overall results while being more cost-effective. A rhinoplasty with a chin implant is an example of a combination procedure. Another advantage of a combination surgical procedure is that anaesthesia is only administered once, and there is only one recovery period.
Key Market Players
The major players within the market are POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra, Inc., Surgiform Technologies LLC, Global Consolidated Aesthetics Limited, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Avinent Implant System, S.L.U. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.
