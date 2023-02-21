Kerala Naturals Aims to recreate nature through our natural products
Complete solution for those who want to switch from conventional to natural. Ultimate Store for Natural Products.KOTTAYAM, KERALA, INDIA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerala Naturals an ISO 9001: 2005 certified company was founded in 2012, in Kottayam district, Kerala, India. We do retail exporting of natural and herbal products worldwide through different E-Commerce websites. Being a D2C brand we are committed to supplying products that meet or exceed the expectations of our customers and our product range encompassed Herbs, Spices, Beauty products, Organic products, Ayurvedic products, Honey, Handicrafts, Jack fruit products etc. It is our pleasure to say that now we have 200000 satisfied customers in 100 countries and have earned a high market acceptance and a reputation of reliability.
Natural products, including food, cosmetics, and other fast-moving consumer goods, are becoming increasingly popular, and their health-related benefits are widely recognized. Kerala Naturals provide a wide variety of herbal beauty products and spices in its purest form. Our products are available at 3 brand names such as Kerala Naturals, Kanan Naturale and Preethy’s Boutique. We always try to keep the top 3 qualities such as ‘sustainable, environmentally friendly and ethical’ in our products, which make the customers to go for natural products.
We collect our spices directly from the farmers and it is as fresh as nature with aroma and flavor. Our coconut oil, aloe vera cream etc are perfect for skin nourishment, Jack fruit items helps to stay healthy, Indigo powder, Soapnut & Bhringraj powder are ideal solution for hair problems, Wild turmeric, Kumkumadi oil, Rose petal powder etc. are for skin care, Ashwagandha and Mucunna are for stress relief and wellness.
