Vascular Embolization Market: Advancements in Medical Technology Fueling Growth

Vascular Embolization Market

Based on end-users, Hospitals and Clinics segment dominated Vascular Embolization market size in 2021 and is expected to experience Highest CAGR 2022 to 2031,

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023

Vascular embolization is a minimally invasive medical procedure used to block or reduce blood flow to a specific area in the body. It is performed by interventional radiologists using imaging guidance, such as X-ray, CT scan, or ultrasound. During the procedure, a catheter is inserted into a blood vessel and guided to the target area. Tiny particles, such as coils or gel foam, are then released into the blood vessel to obstruct or reduce blood flow.

Vascular embolization is commonly used to treat conditions such as bleeding, cancer, aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs). The procedure can also be used to control pain, swelling, and bleeding caused by tumors or other conditions. The benefits of vascular embolization include the ability to perform the procedure in a minimally invasive manner, the quick recovery time, and the relatively low risk of complications.

Vascular Embolization Market-

The vascular embolization market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer and vascular diseases, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements in embolization devices. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global vascular embolization market is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024.

The market is segmented based on product type, application, and end user. Based on product type, the market can be divided into embolic agents, support devices, and accessories. Embolic agents, which include particles, coils, and liquids, are the largest segment in the market. Based on application, the market can be segmented into oncology, neurology, urology, and others. Oncology is the largest segment in the market, due to the high prevalence of cancer and the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for cancer treatment. Based on end user, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

North America is the largest market for vascular embolization, due to the presence of a large number of key players and high healthcare spending in the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate, due to factors such as the growing incidence of cancer and vascular diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Key players in the vascular embolization market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Inc., BTG plc, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., and Sirtex Medical Limited. These players are focusing on product development and launches, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Covid19 Impact on Vascular Embolization Market-

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the vascular embolization market. The pandemic led to a decrease in elective procedures and non-urgent surgeries in order to conserve healthcare resources and reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. This, in turn, resulted in a decline in demand for vascular embolization procedures in the first half of 2020.

However, the market has shown signs of recovery in the latter half of 2020, as healthcare systems have adapted to the new normal and elective procedures have resumed. Additionally, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of minimally invasive procedures such as vascular embolization, as they reduce the risk of exposure to the virus and shorten hospital stays.

While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vascular embolization market has been significant, the market is expected to recover and continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and vascular diseases, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in embolization devices.

