PHILIPPINES, February 20 - Press Release
February 20, 2023

Revival, Restoration, Reformation: Cayetano calls on Filipinos to adopt '3 Spiritual Rs'

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday called on all Filipinos to adopt the "Three Spiritual Rs" of Revival, Restoration, and Reformation in applying their faith towards solving the country's problems.

Comparing this to the "Three Rs" of reading, writing, and arithmetic which form the basis of functional literacy, the senator emphasized the need for policymakers to rely on divine wisdom instead of their own.

"Lord, teach us not to rely on our own ways and our own selves, but we lean on You, on Your understanding, and on Your ways," Cayetano said in a prayer on the Senate floor on February 20, 2023.

"There was a simple formula in education, the Three Rs: Reading, Writing and Arithmetic. With these Three Rs we are to be equipped for life. You, Lord God, also gave us Three Spiritual Rs: Revival of the Heart, Restoration of the Church, and Reformation of Society," he added.

The Revival of the heart means the people's hearts should be with God instead of the world. The senator quoted Matthew 6:33, "But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well."

He added, "With the revival of our hearts, we will learn to seek first Your kingdom and righteousness, then everything, yes everything will be added unto us."

The Restoration of the church means the church, which is the body of Christ, should be generous and continue to do good works. Senator Cayetano pointed out that many of the present-day government's duties used to be the obligations of the church.

Cayetano said these two will result in a Reformation of society, one that is not skin-deep but one that transforms people and the nation.

The independent senator also prayed for God to "humble the hearts" of his fellow lawmakers, asking for divine delivery from sin, idolatry, greed, poverty, and sickness.

"Use the Senate in a mighty way, Lord God. Use our Senate President mightily, use our Majority Leader mightily, use our Minority Leader mightily, use every single senator, staff member, the people behind the cameras, use us mightily and lead us Lord," he said.

