Deputy PM approves 45 national surveys and censuses

VIETNAM, February 21 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has signed a decision approving the national statistical survey programme covering a wide range of areas across the country.

Under the programme, there will be 42 sectoral surveys and three national statistical censuses on the following areas: population and housing, population and family planning, labour and employment; land, agro-forestry-fishery; industry, construction, trade, service and investment capital; economic facilities, administrative organisations, and national accounts; consumer price index; science, technology and information communication; and health, society and environment.

In September 2021, the Government issued the Việt Nam Statistical Development Strategy.

The strategy focuses on modernising the statistics sector in the direction of innovation, rapid and solid development with proper organisational structure, providing and popularising statistical information in line with international standards and practices, and forming a quality national concentrated statistical information system.

Around 85 per cent of paper questionnaires will be replaced with online ones by 2025, and the figure will rise to 95 per cent by 2030.

Micro-statistical data is hoped to meet at least 30 per cent of the demand of domestic and foreign users by 2025 and 60 per cent by 2030.

On July 23 last year, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng signed a decision on the implementation of the Việt Nam Statistical Development Strategy for 2021-30.

The decision sets nine groups of tasks and solutions, including perfecting institutions; renovating organisational models; developing human resources; and modernising data collection, processing and administration. — VNS