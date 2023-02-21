Zero Trust Security Market Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 18.5% during the Forecast Period 2031

Zero Trust Security Market

An in-depth analysis of the zero trust security market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ease of accessing the internet and the introduction of lowly prized smartphones have prompted organizations to effectively execute zero-trust security solutions driving the global zero-trust security market.

Strict execution of zero-trust security solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic made it possible for various firms to effectively handle security issues. North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global zero trust security market accrued earnings worth $23.61 billion in 2021, and is predicted to hit $126.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of fluctuating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17490

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic led to the expansion of the global zero-trust security market due to the implementation of zero-trust security solutions and the offering of secured information access while performing remote functions.

• Strict execution of zero-trust security solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic made it possible for various firms to effectively handle security issues.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global zero trust security market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, authentication, industry vertical, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the upcoming years.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17490

Based on the component, the solution segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast timeline.

Based on the enterprise size, the larger enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than three-fifths of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is set to maintain its domination during the forecast timeframe. However, the SMEs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed towards the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global zero trust security market. The region is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific zero trust security market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Procure Complete Report (355 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b6d57e02c2885c2ad9b60bbfb3dbc662

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than half of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is expected to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the cloud segment is also expected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global zero trust security industry analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., IBM, ZScaler, Symantec Corp., VMware, Inc., FireEye, Inc., SonicWall, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Google, Cyxtera Technologies, SonicWall, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro, Inc., FireEye, Inc., and McAfee Corp.

The report evaluates these major participants in the global zero trust security industry. These participants have executed a slew of key business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, product development, strategic collaborations, and joint ventures for expanding product lines in the global markets and extending the global market growth. The market research report aids the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and impact of new technology land product launches on the overall market size.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17490

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Deception Technology Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter