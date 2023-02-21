Clearing the Way: Exploring the Acne Medication Market 2023

Acne Medication Market Size

growth of the global acne medication market is driven by rise in prevalence of acne vulgaris across the world, unhealthy urban lifestyle, surge in pollution

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acne or acne vulgaris is a skin disease caused due to clogging of hair follicles with dead skin cells and oil from skin cells. This disease is characterized by pimples, blackheads, oily skin, and scarring. There are two types of acne including non-inflammatory and inflammatory acne, where the latter takes longer duration to heal and can cause permanent effects on skin. It generally affects skin with comparatively high number of sweat glands such as upper part of chest, back, and face. Acne medications are drugs that are indicated for treatment of acne. These include several prescription and over-the-counter medicines such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and oral contraceptives.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Acne Medication Market Size is Projected to Garner USD 13.35 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key Players of Acne Medication

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

• Galderma S.A

• Mayne Pharma Group Limited

• Almirall SA.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

What Are the Market Drivers for Acne Medication?

The market drivers for acne medication include an increase in the prevalence of acne, rising awareness about acne and its treatment options, an increase in the demand for topical treatments, and technological advancements in the development of novel acne medications. Additionally, the growing popularity of combination therapies and the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) acne medications are also expected to drive market growth. The rise in the number of acne cases among the adolescent population and the growing trend of acne scar treatments are also contributing factors to the growth of the acne medication market.

Acne Medication market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

By Therapeutic Class

• Retinoid

• Antibiotic

• Salicylic Acid

• Benzoyl Peroxide

• Other medications

By Formulation

• Topical Medication

• Oral Medication

By Type

• Prescription Medicine

• Over-the-counter medicines

By Acne Type

• Non-inflammatory acne

• Inflammatory acne

By Distribution Channel

• Retail Store

• Pharmacy & Drug Store

• E-Commerce

Based on geography, North America generated the highest share, garnering nearly half of the global acne medication market, due to numerous developments related to acne therapeutics. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in number of product launches, high demand for acne therapeutics, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about new developed therapeutics that can replace conventional acne treatment.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current acne medication market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists in identifying prevailing acne medication market opportunities.

• An in-depth analysis of various regions is likely to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain growth of the acne medication market are provided.

• Key regulatory guidelines for the acne medication market are critically dealt according to region.

• A deep dive analysis of various regions provides insights that would allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

