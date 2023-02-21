BRP MAKES WAVES AND RECEIVES A TSUNAMI OF AWARDS AT THE 2023 MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

VALCOURT, QC, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - BRP Inc. DOO DOOO celebrates numerous boating industry awards during the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show™. Taking center stage was the all-new Rotax S outboard engine receiving two awards: the Marine Power Innovation Awards (MPI) and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Innovation Award in the outboard engines category. The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 also took home an NMMA Innovation Award in the personal watercraft category. Finally, for the 21st consecutive year, Manitou was recognized for exceptional customer satisfaction and received another Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award from the NMMA.

"We are honored to receive so many prestigious recognitions from these distinguished organizations. Innovation and ground-breaking design is part of BRP's DNA and when this is applied to our marine products they allow us to break away from the sea of sameness to enhance the customer experience. Achieving this is only made possible due to the many talented teams at BRP who worked towards the success of Rotax S and the Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170," said James Heintz, Director of Global Product Strategy, Sea-Doo & Marine Group at BRP.

ROTAX S: Stealthy, efficient and hassle-free

Available in 115 and 150 HP configurations on select Alumacraft, Manitou and Quintrex models, the Rotax S delivers all the same benefits of a traditional outboard engine with three distinct advantages over them: it's stealthy, efficient, and hassle-free. With no obtrusive outboard engine block, cables, fuel lines or exposed propeller hanging off the transom, families can enjoy peace of mind while enjoying up to 20% additional space at the stern and a safe transition to the water. In addition, the Rotax S with Stealth Technology is smooth and quiet, at any speed.

"The BRP Rotax S creates additional deck space traditionally taken up by one or more outboards by orienting the engine block horizontally and tucking a portion of it under the surface. This allows the addition of an expansive aft deck while still allowing the engine to be tilted completely out of the water," said judge Gary Reich.

The advanced direct-injection technology allows for up to 20% improved fuel efficiency compared to traditional outboard engines. With a 12% reduction in reportable emissions, and close to 98% reduction in carbon monoxide at idle compared to traditional outboard engines, Rotax S is also the cleanest combustion engine in its class.

Boaters will enjoy very simple and convenient routine maintenance and exceptional total cost of ownership, with inspections only needed annually, and no scheduled maintenance required for the first 5 years or 500 hours. The Rotax S requires no oil changes, and the one-touch winterization helps extend the boating season and avoid pricey service bills.

Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170: New waters, with more gear, and new possibilities

The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 is the most adventure ready, out-of-the-box watercraft designed and engineered to take riders further in more comfort and style, to the point where they can leave civilization for days on end. The 2023 Explorer Pro 170 watercraft is ready to navigate new waters with the peace-of-mind knowing it's fully equipped with uncharted water features and technologies. Adventure seekers can ride as a multi-day, self contained exploration package with its massive storage capabilities, fuel efficient load hauling power, and unmatched stability. The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 adds comfort features new to the personal watercraft (PWC) world to ensure riders can tackle essentially every kind of adventure and conditions Mother Nature sends their way.

"The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 is suitable for long haul adventures, it opens a whole new market and is likely to draw new boaters," said judge Alfred Boer.

Manitou: Customer satisfaction above all else

With superior styling and on-board innovations, the new generation of Manitou was designed to rise above in every way, and elevate the on-water experience to a whole new level. And the commitment to excellence doesn't end with purposeful design. Manitou once again is a recipient of a Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award from NMMA for exceptional customer service.

