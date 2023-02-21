Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary, specializes in the Florida Retirement System's DROP Plan.
Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary, specializes in the Florida Retirement System's DROP Plan.
" All Knowledge comes from Experience”DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser Allport is a Specialist in the Florida Retirement System's DROP Plan ( i.e. - Deferred Retirement Option Plan ).
Fraser has been a DROP Specialist for years. Fraser provides References of successful Clients and DROP Retirees for a person to speak with.
Fraser has been a Self-Employed Independent Advisor for 41 Years.
He will educate a pre-Retiree on their DROP and 457 Deferred Compensation choices.
Fraser guides a person through the DROP exit process to ensure that all of their Retirement Needs and Goals are met.
Fraser has been helping his Clients with their Retirement Planning for 41 Years.
Please see Fraser's DROP and Medicare Library at :
https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/
https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/
Fraser offers a person a Complimentary Consultation to help with their DROP questions, and any other financial questions on their mind as well, including Medicare, Social Security, and Estate Planning.
Fraser practices holistic, integrated Retirement Planning. Like a balanced diet ... Fraser builds balanced Retirement Plans.
Like a puzzle ... All the pieces of a person's Retirement Plan need to fit together into a comprehensive whole.
Fraser is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner with 41 Years of Experience.
Fraser can help a person with Retirement, Income Tax, and Estate Planning, Social Security and Medicare.
Learn more about the various aspects of Florida’s DROP and 457 Deferred Compensation Plan.
Fraser works across all of Florida, and can also work in all 50 States.
As Fraser says ...
If a person gets smart with their Money ...
They will have more of it.
Call Fraser in Florida at 386.882.6256, or :
Or schedule a Complimentary Consultation with Fraser at :
www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor
Fraser's comprehensive Suite of Services is at :
https://www.fraserallport.com/my-seminars/
https://www.fraserallport.com/my-services/
To afford the large and inevitable expenses that a person will spend on medical care in retirement as they age, they should budget accordingly in their Financial Plan. It's logical and an imperative : Don’t forget to factor in Out of Pocket Health Care costs when calculating Financial Planning in Retirement.
Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner, is licensed to assist a person with Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Drug Plans, Home Health Care and Long Term Care Plans, and Medicare Supplement Plans.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning.
A licensed Fiduciary is legally and ethically obligated to act in a person's Best Interest, and can help navigate the ins and outs of Estate Taxes, Life Insurance, Wills and Trusts, and more. Since, 1982, that's what Fraser has been doing for 41 Years. Experience Matters.
Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan.
When a person dies … They want to Leave A Legacy, not A Mess.
An Estate Plan is about properly and easily passing one's entire Life's work and Assets.
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™ with 41 Years of Experience.
With 41 Years of Experience ... Fraser is The Advisor that a person keeps for Life.
Fraser's Biography, Services, and Credentials are at : www.fraserallport.com
Fraser's website also has a link to Google Reviews from his Clients.
Read what Fraser's Clients say about their experience with him.
Read Fraser's Client Google Reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=Fraser+Allport#lrd=0x88de6054f6da76b7:0xe1bfd223d960bf29,1,,,%60
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax, and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461.
SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss
