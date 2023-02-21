BRP OFFERS A RIDE FOR EVERYONE AND EVERY STYLE WITH 2024 SNOWMOBILE LINEUP

VALCOURT, QC, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. DOO DOOO, with its line of Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, continues to offer the most complete model mix of sleds for 2024. There's a ride for everyone and every style - from hard core enthusiasts, to casual winter adventurers, to fun for the whole family. This year also brings the first-ever electric models dedicated exclusively to Uncharted Society , BRP's global network of certified experience outfitters and tour operators that offer curated powersports adventures.

Ski-Doo re-energizes and resets the bar

For 2024, Ski-Doo introduces the MXZ X-RS with the new trail version of the Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo R featuring an industry-first water injection system, becoming the most powerful 2-stroke engine available. With that extra power, engineers also added the strengthened components of the Competition package to create an even tougher MXZ X-RS to withstand many miles of big bumps and rough trails. Ski-Doo is also expanding the fifth generation of the REV platform to more models, including many with 4-stroke power. With the introduction of 4-stroke power in the REV Gen 5, the MXZ and Renegade lines of snowmobiles reset their positioning in the larger Ski-Doo lineup. The 2024 Backcountry models also see some huge changes with a move to the REV Gen5 and will offer a more athletic look, trail precision and straight-line tracking improvements, better balance of control and fun factor. Finally, the deep snow crowd gets a re-engineered Freeride model that the most hardcore riders will appreciate as it establishes a new standard of handling for the riders that continue to push creativity to new levels in their extreme deep snow maneuvers.

"The new MXZ X-RS is the ultimate trail sled, truly at the pinnacle of high performance. We've combined the best components to deliver an unforgettable ride that will leave the most ardent skeptics smiling from ear to ear," said Jérémi Doyon-Roch, Manager, Global Marketing, Snowmobile and Cross Brand Initiatives at BRP. "We've also deployed the REV Gen5 platform on the Renegade, Backcountry and Grand Touring, to offer riders the best possible technologies, refined performance and ultimately, the best experience ever on a snowmobile."

Ski-Doo is also pleased to continue offering the MXZ 120 and 200, along with the MXZ and Summit Neo models making it easier for anyone and everyone to get in on the fun of riding a snowmobile.

For more details about the MY24 Ski-Doo snowmobile models, including full specs and technical information, visit ski-doo.com .

Lynx expands the Radien2 platform and adds the RE* package to its best selling model

The Lynx Radien2 platform, with its new design, on the Rave, Xterrain and 49 Ranger models is aimed perfectly at the active riding style that Lynx is known for. It offers a smoother ride with less vibration and allows the rider to move freely to control the balance of the snowmobile - adapting to the requirements of varying terrain. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Commander model, Lynx also introduces the Commander RE package that features the 180 HP Rotax 900 ACE Turbo R engine, the legendary RE package with high performance shocks and the renewed EasyRide+ rear suspension offering improved comfort and deep snow performance.

"At Lynx, we build snowmobiles for riders as tough as our sleds, driving our community to find new limits in the ride and break through them," declared Jérémi Doyon-Roch. "Our new 2024 models are no different. The expansion of the Radien2 platform, the Commander RE* package and the new technologies we are introducing make our sleds the best snowmobile to overcome whatever winter throws at us."

Models available in North America include the Rave RE and Xterrain RE 850 E-TEC with the new Radien2 platform, the Xterrain 900 ACE Turbo R, and the Shredder series including the DS with a new 34-in. ski stance. Also new in the Shredder offerings will be a Shredder RE 3700 850 E-TEC Turbo R, and select RE models in a black coloration. For more details, visit BRPlynx.com

Ski-Doo and Lynx launch first ever electric snowmobiles

For the first time in 2024, both Ski-Doo and Lynx introduce new electric snowmobiles: the Grand Touring Electric model and the Adventure* Electric model, respectively. Both models enable an emissions-free winter adventure and offer a unique ride that is inviting for first timers to experience the world of snowmobiling. Powered by proprietary Rotax E-Power technology, these snowmobiles are designed and purpose-built exclusively for Uncharted Society experience outfitters and tour operators with features, power and range optimized for guided snowmobile excursions up to 50 km. BRP is dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of its products while creating new ways to move people so that their experience can be measured in emotions. These two new electric snowmobiles are the first products to be commercialized as part of BRP's commitment to offer electric models in all of its product lines by 2026. The Grand Touring Electric and Adventure Electric will allow riders to discover the spectacular winter landscape and enjoy the outdoors like never before!

*Available in Europe only

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

