LOSSAN Agency Announces New Board of Directors Leadership for 2023

Solana Beach and Oxnard City Council Members will serve as Chair and Vice Chair of the LOSSAN Agency

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewel Edson, Solana Beach City Council Member and Bryan MacDonald, Oxnard City Council Member, have been selected to lead the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency (Agency) Board of Directors (Board) in 2023 and provide oversight of key initiatives outlined in the LOSSAN Agency's annual business plan.

"I am pleased to welcome Director Edson into the role of Chair," said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service. "Her experience and leadership will benefit the LOSSAN Agency as we continue to rebuild ridership and enhance rail travel across the corridor."

Edson, a small business owner, was unanimously selected as Chair of the LOSSAN Agency Board. She was elected to the Solana Beach city council in 2016 and reelected in 2020 following a history of participation and leadership on local and regional boards, committees, and commissions. In addition to her active city council role, she currently serves on the Board of Directors for the North County Transit District, the San Diego Association of Governments, and other organizations.

"I am honored to lead the LOSSAN Agency as Board Chair," Edson said. "I look forward to a positive and productive year working with agency staff, fellow board members, and stakeholders to continue restoring the Pacific Surfliner service and advancing rail projects across the LOSSAN corridor."

Oxnard City Council Member and former Assistant Chief of Police of the Oxnard Police Department, Bryan MacDonald, was selected to serve as Vice Chair of the LOSSAN Agency Board. MacDonald represents the Ventura County Transportation District, having served on the LOSSAN Board since 2014. He presently teaches criminology as an Adjunct Professor at Ventura College.

Edson and MacDonald will guide the Board and provide oversight for key initiatives outlined in the LOSSAN Agency's annual business plan for fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. The business plan identifies the LOSSAN Agency's major goals and objectives for management of the Pacific Surfliner intercity rail service, as well as the budget necessary to administer, promote, and operate the service.

The LOSSAN Agency is governed by an 11-member Board composed of officials representing rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the LOSSAN rail corridor between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

