Polycarbonate Resin Global Market Report 2023: Energy Efficient Advantages Fuel Demand for Polycarbonate in Building & Construction Space

Global Polycarbonate Resin Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polycarbonate Resin estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electrical & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Polycarbonate Resin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Chi Mei Corporation

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Sabic Innovative Plastics Holding BV

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

Samyang Corporation

Teijin Ltd.

Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd.

Trinseo LLC

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Toughness, High-Temperature Resistance and Transparency Properties Present Polycarbonate Resin as a Suitable Material for Demanding Transparent Applications

China : The Largest Consumer of Polycarbonate Resins

: The Largest Consumer of Polycarbonate Resins Global Polycarbonate Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Region/Country for 2019

Production Trends of Polycarbonate Resin

Global Polycarbonate Resin Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity by Country

Worldwide Estimated and Projected Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022

Global Polycarbonate Capacity Changes in Million Metric Tons for the Period 2012-2020

Western Europe Polycarbonate Market: Estimated and Projected Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022

North East Asia Polycarbonate Market: Estimated and Projected Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022

Trade Statistics

Global Polycarbonate Market: Net Imports in Thousand Metric Tons by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Actuators Market

Lightweight Polycarbonate for Windows of Vehicles

PC Resins in Electrical & Electronics Applications

Energy Efficient Advantages Fuel Demand for Polycarbonate in Building & Construction Space

Rising Use of Polycarbonate in Optical Lenses

New Opportunities in Store for Polycarbonate Resin in the Medical Sector

Health Concerns over Bisphenol A Drive Phase Out of PC Resin Use in Food Contact Plastic Containers

Innovations & Advancements

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Polycarbonate Resin

Properties of PC Resins

Applications of PC Resins

