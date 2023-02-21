CGTN America: China Documentary Festival 'Belt and Road' International Screening launched online

Submit Release
Jointly organized by China Media Group (CMG), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the China Documentary Festival "Belt and Road" International Screening was officially launched online on Monday.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In the past 10 years, 151 countries and 32 international organizations have joined the "Belt and Road" family, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in his speech.

Hu Heping, Minister of Culture and Tourism, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will continue to deepen and broaden cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation between China and abroad.

Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony. He said CMG will show the vibrant "Belt and Road" through the film.

More than 50 dignitaries, former dignitaries, heads of media organizations, and guest representatives from Egypt, Thailand, Belarus, Chile, Peru, Laos, Georgia, Uruguay, and other "Belt and Road" participating countries and international organizations sent video well-wishes at the launching ceremony to wish the success of this year's China Documentary Festival.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-02-20/CDF-Belt-and-Road-International-Screening-launched-online-1hzypMcdxok/index.html

