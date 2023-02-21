"Mundane Fortune" by Arthur Hartz have gained immense popularity and made a significant impact as best selling author
The Mundane Fortune Books: An Honest and Humorous Take on the Challenges of Personal Relationships.
Dr. Hartz was born in Baltimore; raised in Farmington, New Mexico, and worked in medical schools in Milwaukee, Iowa City, and Salt Lake City. Currently, he and his wife, Ellen, live in St. Louis.”UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Hartz has created a created a series of books, The Slings and Arrows of Mundane Fortune. The title is a takeoff on “the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” that Shakespeare used to describe the type of assaults that may lead to suicide. Hartz’s slings and arrows are less consequential but much more common – the assaults to our self-esteem and meaningful relationships.
— Arthur Hartz
By using cartoons and aphorisms to capture the essence of many common counterproductive personal interactions, Hartz has created books that are entertaining and insightful. They help us understand why our relationships fall short despite our best efforts. His view is that, the problem is not the losers we always get stuck with. The problem is, in the words of the classic cartoon character, Pogo, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”. “Us” is the way we are engineered to behave. In a better world, culture would help us manage our defective natures. In our present world, it exaggerates them.
The Mundane Fortune series are not “how to” books. They are “what is” books that help us see things we often don’t notice to reveal where we go wrong. The books are great for starting discussions about the unproductive ways we relate to each other. For those who enjoy causing problems, they can be used to pick fights with friends and family. All that’s necessary is to point out that your brother is just like a character in one of the cartoons. An especially useful feature for everyone is that it is easy to pick up reading them from where you left off. This makes them especially suitable entertainment for those otherwise occupied in the bathroom.
The completed books in this series are:
1) Winners and Losers, Heretical Cartoons About the American Religion of Winning,
2) Love and Marriage: Cartoons About Imperfect People Managing Their Most Important Relationships,
3) Our Autumn Years, Not Golden but Interesting; and
4) Friendship, How Hard Could That Be.
The author is a PhD, MD medical researcher who no one imagined would write books about relationships. What they did not know is that his secret identify was a Margaret Meade type who he is fascinated by how the people in his primitive society interacted with each other. He came by his outsider status naturally. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland raised in Farmington, New Mexico, and has worked in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Hershey, Pennsylvania; Iowa City, Iowa; and Salt Lake City, Utah.
Currently, he resides in St. Louis where he and his wife retired to be with their daughter’s family. Aside from visiting with his family and hiking and square dancing with this wife, he loves visiting Latin America to practice Spanish with anyone who has the patience to talk to him.
As a child Hartz consumed the cartoon strips Pogo and Peanuts, cartoons from the New Yorker Magazine, and a cartoon book about World War II, called Up Front. Later, he enjoyed single panel cartoons of political commentary, which he now uses as a model for his commentary on relationships.
He first began creating his own cartoons as a tool for teaching medical students. Later, as a wannabe anthropologist, he found that cartoons could in a simple, entertaining, and relatable way present observations that were clunky to present in words. After creating many cartoons, he noticed that they fell into broad themes that became his books. Cartoons with similar specific themes were kept together in the book chapters. Aphorisms and commentary were added later to focus or expand the many possible interpretations of the cartoons.
Hartz is unusual among cartoonists in that he has absolutely no ability to draw. Obviously, this gives him a great advantage because it forces him to sharpen his thinking by working closely with outstanding collaborators. These include Aleksandar Jovic from Serbia, Paddy Wolfe from Salt Lake City, Utah, and Heroud Ramos from Peru. Hartz begins with a cartoon idea with varying degrees of vagueness and impracticality and after considerable back and forth, which has lessened over time as he has learned from them, the artist creates a cartoon that cleverly captures the idea.
Arthur Hartz
Mundane Fortune
hartzarthur@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other