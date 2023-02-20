Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,563 in the last 365 days.

Readout from Governor’s Virtual Meeting with State Health Officials, UNC System Leaders, Chancellors on Efforts to Support Mental Health on Campuses

NORTH CAROLINA, February 20 - Governor Roy Cooper joined DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, UNC System President Peter Hans, Chancellors and leaders from the 17 UNC System campuses on a virtual meeting on Friday, February 17, to discuss ongoing investments and efforts to support mental health for college students across North Carolina.

Last week, the Governor announced $7.7 million in funds to support mental health systemwide, following $5 million in funding directed by the Governor in 2021.

President Hans and Chancellors shared challenges they are seeing on campuses and discussed the impacts of mental health efforts to support students. Secretary Kinsley discussed state resources and sources of best practices for supporting mental health and resilience. The Governor acknowledged the stress and challenges felt by many North Carolinians, particularly young people emerging from the pandemic and shared his appreciation for the state and UNC System’s commitment to work together to support the health and lives of students.

Read more about last week’s mental health funding announcement here.

###

You just read:

Readout from Governor’s Virtual Meeting with State Health Officials, UNC System Leaders, Chancellors on Efforts to Support Mental Health on Campuses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.