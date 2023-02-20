Readout from Governor’s Virtual Meeting with State Health Officials, UNC System Leaders, Chancellors on Efforts to Support Mental Health on Campuses

NORTH CAROLINA, February 20 - Governor Roy Cooper joined DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, UNC System President Peter Hans, Chancellors and leaders from the 17 UNC System campuses on a virtual meeting on Friday, February 17, to discuss ongoing investments and efforts to support mental health for college students across North Carolina.

Last week, the Governor announced $7.7 million in funds to support mental health systemwide, following $5 million in funding directed by the Governor in 2021.

President Hans and Chancellors shared challenges they are seeing on campuses and discussed the impacts of mental health efforts to support students. Secretary Kinsley discussed state resources and sources of best practices for supporting mental health and resilience. The Governor acknowledged the stress and challenges felt by many North Carolinians, particularly young people emerging from the pandemic and shared his appreciation for the state and UNC System’s commitment to work together to support the health and lives of students.

Read more about last week’s mental health funding announcement here.

###