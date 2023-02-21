Douglas Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Full Year 2022 Highlights:



Net Sales increased 13.8% to $616.1 million

Net Income increased 25.8% to $38.6 million

Diluted Earnings per Share increased 26.4% to $1.63

Both segments produced improved year-over-year results

Announced 1Q23 quarterly dividend increased to $0.295 per share

Issued 2023 full year outlook

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW, North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"Both of our segments produced improved results in 2022," explained Bob McCormick, President and CEO. "While external headwinds persisted, demand remained strong during 2022 and our teams were able to find ways to deliver for our customers while controlling costs. Our Work Truck Attachments segment had a tremendous year overall, introducing innovative new products and taking advantage of changing industry dynamics. As expected, we did see some pull ahead of demand in the pre-season which, when combined with below average snowfall in core markets, impacted volumes and margins in the fourth quarter. It was particularly pleasing to see the improved results produced by the Work Truck Solutions segment in the fourth quarter as improved pricing realization and upfit velocity meant we delivered more trucks to our customers at higher profitability rates."

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

$ in millions

(except Margins & EPS) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Net Sales $159.8 $152.9 Gross Profit Margin 23.7% 23.7% Income from Operations $16.7 $13.0 Net Income $11.5 $8.8 Diluted EPS $0.49 $0.37 Adjusted EBITDA $22.9 $19.9 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.3% 13.0% Adjusted Net Income $12.3 $10.0 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.52 $0.42

Financial performance improved across the board in the fourth quarter, driven by continued price realization at both segments and higher volumes at Work Truck Solutions.



Work Truck Attachments Segment Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

$ in millions

(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Net Sales $97.9 $97.7 Adjusted EBITDA $18.6 $22.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.0% 22.7%

Net Sales of $97.9 million were approximately the same as fourth quarter 2021 with pricing actions offsetting lower volumes, which were impacted by below average snowfall in core markets and demand pull ahead in previous quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins were lower due to lower volumes, and increased labor and benefit costs.

Work Truck Solutions Segment Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

$ in millions

(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Net Sales $61.9 $55.2 Adjusted EBITDA $4.3 $(2.3) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6.9% -4.1%

Net Sales increased compared to the prior year due to price increase realization, ongoing positive demand and higher truck deliveries, which was partially offset by continued supply chain disruption and related inefficiencies.

The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was a result of pricing actions and improved truck deliveries compared to last year.

Consolidated Full Year 2022 Results

$ in millions

(except Margins & EPS) FY 2022 FY 2021 Net Sales $616.1 $541.5 Gross Profit Margin 24.6% 26.2% Income from Operations $58.8 $51.1 Net Income $38.6 $30.7 Diluted EPS $1.63 $1.29 Adjusted EBITDA $86.8 $79.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.1% 14.7% Adjusted Net Income $43.5 $39.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.84 $1.67

2022 Net sales increased 13.8% when compared to 2021, primarily due to pricing actions in both segments, as well as strong demand in Work Truck Attachments leading to increased volumes.

Net Income increased by 25.8% to $38.6 million in 2022 when compared to full year Net Income of $30.7 million in 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased just 4.2% to $82.2 million for 2022 compared to $78.8 million for the prior year. The small increase was due to increased salaries and benefits, travel expenditures, and advertising costs, as spending was artificially low in 2021 due to the pandemic. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A decreased from 14.6% in 2021 to 13.3% in 2022.

Interest expense was $11.3 million for 2022 compared to $11.8 million in 2021, which was primarily due to lower interest paid on the term loan following the June 2021 refinancing. This was somewhat offset by an increase in interest expense on higher borrowings on the revolving line of credit.

The effective tax rate for 2022 was 18.5% compared to 11.3% for 2021. The increase in 2022 was due to a discrete tax benefit of $3.3 million in 2021 related to favorable income tax audit results. The effective tax rate for 2022 was lower than historical averages due to higher tax credits and state income tax rate changes.



Work Truck Attachments Segment Full Year 2022 Results

$ in millions

(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin) FY 2022 FY 2021 Net Sales $382.3 $325.7 Adjusted EBITDA $78.2 $77.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.5% 23.8%

Net sales increased by 17.4% primarily due to pricing actions, as well as strong preseason order demand and volumes, despite below average snowfall in the season ended in March 2022 and below average snowfall in core markets in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA increased slightly based on increased preseason volumes, largely offset by increased labor and benefit costs.

Work Truck Solutions Segment Full Year 2022 Results

$ in millions

(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin) FY 2022 FY 2021 Net Sales $233.8 $215.7 Adjusted EBITDA $8.6 $2.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.7% 1.0%

Net sales increased 8.4% primarily based on price increase realization, as well as more stable and predictable Class 7-8 chassis supply, somewhat offset by component shortages leading to lower production volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly due to price increase realization, favorable sales mix, and cost savings initiatives, somewhat offset by inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints leading to manufacturing and upfit inefficiencies.

Order backlog at the start of 2023 was a record $360.3 million, compared to $300.4 million a year ago.



Capital Allocation & Liquidity

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of the Company's common stock was declared on December 6, 2022, and paid on December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 19, 2022.

The Board of Directors also approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The declared dividend will be paid on March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2023.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for 2022 decreased to $40.0 million from $60.5 million during 2021. Lower cash provided relates to an increase in inventory due to the pull forward of purchases as well as higher material costs due to inflation.

Free Cash Flow for full year 2022 decreased to $28.0 million from $49.3 million for full year 2021, primarily as a result of a decrease in cash provided by operating activities and a small increase in capital expenditures.

As of December 31, 2022, liquidity comprised of approximately $20.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and borrowing availability of approximately $99.5 million under the revolving credit facility.

On January 5, 2023, the Company exercised an option to expand its Revolving Credit commitment by $50.0 million to $150.0 million to allow additional flexibility following the impact of inflation in recent years.

Outlook

2023 financial outlook:

Net Sales are expected to be between $620 million and $680 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is predicted to range from $85 million to $115 million.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share are expected to be in the range of $1.55 per share to $2.45 per share.

The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24% to 25%.

The outlook assumes relatively stable economic conditions, slightly improving supply of chassis and components, and that Company's core markets will experience average snowfall levels.



McCormick noted, "As we look at 2023, our teams continue to see opportunities to grow and improve our operations and we maintain a positive long-term outlook on both segments overall. Backlog and demand trends remain favorable. Demand for our Work Truck Attachments products is more influenced by snowfall than general economic activity. While our Work Truck Solutions segment is influenced by economic activity, we believe the potential for a mild to moderate recession will be more than offset by the record backlog of orders we have to work through in the coming years, and the need to replace aging trucks and equipment. Overall, we are not expecting significant near-term improvements in chassis supply but believe our teams can deliver improved results based on the macroeconomic and industry predictions, plus the positive customer sentiment we see today."

With respect to the Company's 2023 guidance, the Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP because it does not provide specific guidance for the various extraordinary, nonrecurring, or unusual charges and other certain items. These items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measures to GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America's premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Month Period Ended Twelve Month Period Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 159,806 $ 152,945 $ 616,068 $ 541,453 Cost of sales 121,916 116,758 464,612 399,581 Gross profit 37,890 36,187 151,456 141,872 Selling, general, and administrative expense 18,605 19,356 82,183 78,844 Impairment charges - 1,211 - 1,211 Intangibles amortization 2,630 2,630 10,520 10,682 Income from operations 16,655 12,990 58,753 51,135 Interest expense, net (3,401 ) (2,325 ) (11,253 ) (11,839 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (4,936 ) Other income (expense), net (233 ) 105 (139 ) 228 Income before taxes 13,021 10,770 47,361 34,588 Income tax expense 1,509 1,954 8,752 3,897 Net income $ 11,512 $ 8,816 $ 38,609 $ 30,691 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 22,886,793 22,980,951 22,915,543 22,954,523 Diluted 22,886,793 22,988,143 22,916,824 22,964,732 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.49 $ 0.38 $ 1.65 $ 1.31 Earnings per common share assuming dilution attributable to common shareholders $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 1.63 $ 1.29 Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 1.16 $ 1.14









Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,670 $ 36,964 Accounts receivable, net 86,765 71,035 Inventories 136,501 104,019 Inventories - truck chassis floor plan 1,211 2,655 Refundable income taxes paid - 1,222 Prepaid and other current assets 7,774 4,536 Total current assets 252,921 220,431 Property, plant, and equipment, net 68,660 66,787 Goodwill 113,134 113,134 Other intangible assets, net 131,589 142,109 Operating lease - right of use asset 17,432 18,462 Non-qualified benefit plan assets 8,874 10,347 Other long-term assets 4,281 1,206 Total assets $ 596,891 $ 572,476 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,252 $ 27,375 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 30,484 36,126 Floor plan obligations 1,211 2,655 Operating lease liability - current 4,862 4,623 Income taxes payable 3,485 - Current portion of long-term debt 11,137 11,137 Total current liabilities 100,431 81,916 Retirement benefits and deferred compensation 14,650 17,170 Deferred income taxes 29,837 29,789 Long-term debt, less current portion 195,299 206,058 Operating lease liability - noncurrent 14,025 15,408 Other long-term liabilities 5,547 7,525 Total stockholders' equity 237,102 214,610 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 596,891 $ 572,476









Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Twelve Month Period Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 38,609 $ 30,691 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,938 20,316 Loss on extinguishment of debt -- 4,936 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 111 (220 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 491 894 Stock-based compensation 6,730 5,794 Adjustments on derivatives not designated as hedges (688 ) (1,192 ) Provision (credit) for losses on accounts receivable (1,476 ) 67 Deferred income taxes (3,268 ) 1,618 Impairment charges -- 1,211 Non-cash lease expense 1,030 1,768 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (14,253 ) 12,093 Inventories (32,483 ) (24,276 ) Prepaid assets, refundable income taxes paid and other assets 3,422 (1,714 ) Accounts payable 21,522 10,418 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,321 42 Benefit obligations and other long-term liabilities (1,976 ) (1,911 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 40,030 60,535 Investing activities Capital expenditures (12,047 ) (11,208 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,047 ) (11,208 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common stock (6,001 ) -- Payments of financing costs -- (1,371 ) Borrowings on long-term debt -- 224,438 Dividends paid (27,026 ) (26,522 ) Repayment of long-term debt (11,250 ) (249,938 ) Net cash used in financing activities (44,277 ) (53,393 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (16,294 ) (4,066 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 36,964 41,030 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 20,670 $ 36,964 Non-cash operating and financing activities Truck chassis inventory acquired through floorplan obligations $ 4,725 $ 34,432

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Segment Disclosures (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Work Truck Attachments Net Sales $ 97,921 $ 97,715 $ 382,296 $ 325,707 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,649 $ 22,163 $ 78,211 $ 77,369 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.0% 22.7% 20.5% 23.8% Work Truck Solutions Net Sales $ 61,885 $ 55,230 $ 233,772 $ 215,746 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,262 $ -2,266 $ 8,569 $ 2,167 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6.9% -4.1% 3.7% 1.0%

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (unaudited) (In thousands) Three month period ended December 31, Twelve month period ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 11,512 $ 8,816 $ 38,609 $ 30,691 Interest expense - net 3,401 2,325 11,253 11,839 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,509 1,954 8,752 3,897 Depreciation expense 2,682 2,451 10,418 9,634 Intangibles amortization 2,630 2,630 10,520 10,682 EBITDA 21,734 18,176 79,552 66,743 Stock-based compensation 1,167 (231 ) 6,730 5,794 Impairment charges - 1,211 - 1,211 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 4,936 COVID-19 (1) 9 15 48 82 Other charges (2) 1 726 450 770 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,911 $ 19,897 $ 86,780 $ 79,536 (1) Reflects incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented. (2) Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring and consulting fees for the periods presented.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three month period ended December 31, Twelve month period ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 11,512 $ 8,816 $ 38,609 $ 30,691 Adjustments: Stock based compensation 1,167 (231 ) 6,730 5,794 Impairment charges - 1,211 - 1,211 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 4,936 COVID-19 (1) 9 15 48 82 Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (2) (172 ) (172 ) (688 ) (1,192 ) Other charges (3) 1 726 450 770 Tax effect on adjustments (251 ) (387 ) (1,635 ) (2,900 ) Adjusted net income $ 12,266 $ 9,978 $ 43,514 $ 39,392 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 22,886,793 22,980,951 22,915,543 22,954,523 Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 22,886,793 22,988,143 22,916,824 22,964,732 Adjusted earnings per common share - dilutive $ 0.52 $ 0.42 $ 1.84 $ 1.67 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 1.63 $ 1.29 Adjustments net of income taxes: Stock based compensation 0.04 (0.01 ) 0.21 0.20 Impairment charges - 0.04 - 0.04 Debt modification expense - - - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 0.16 COVID-19 (1) - - - - Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (2) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) Other charges (3) - 0.03 0.02 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.42 $ 1.84 $ 1.67 (1) Reflects incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented. (2) Reflects non-cash mark-to-market and amortization adjustments on an interest rate swap not classified as a hedge for the periods presented. (3) Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring and consulting fees for the periods presented.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Free Cash Flow reconciliation (unaudited) (In thousands) Three month period ended December 31, Twelve month period ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 114,516 $ 80,016 $ 40,030 $ 60,535 Acquisition of property and equipment (3,123 ) (3,937 ) (12,047 ) (11,208 ) Free cash flow $ 111,393 $ 76,079 $ 27,983 $ 49,327