Experience the Golden Age of Musical Theatre with Victoria Gordon's Wednesday Night Cabaret.

Wednesday Night Cabaret is a weekly, free, virtual half-hour cabaret show that celebrates the classics of musical theatre. Created and performed by Victoria Gordon, the show features a mix of new and old show tunes that are sure to delight fans of vintage musical theatre. Victoria Gordon, called “a cabaret presence to be reckoned with” by critic Rob Stevens, is known for her signature wit and vintage elegance. Her renditions of beloved and lesser-known songs are delivered with a unique style and a touch of old-school charm that is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

Victoria Gordon has been performing and producing cabaret shows since 2018, and has nearly 200 solo cabarets under her belt. Wednesday Night Cabaret is a continuation of her almost three-year virtual cabaret career, and it is a great opportunity for fans to indulge their love of classic musical theatre, no matter where they are in the world. Lovers of Old Hollywood movie musicals, classic Broadway and West End shows, and traditional pop music will love the chance to revisit old favorites and discover new songs that they may have never heard before.

Additionally, Wednesday Night Cabaret is a great way to support the arts community, especially during a time when live performances have been affected by the pandemic. The show is a reminder of the importance of the arts and the joy they bring to people's lives. Victoria Gordon's performances are not only entertaining but also a way to support the arts and the performing arts. By tuning in to the show, you are supporting the talented performers and the production team that makes it all happen.

The show is open to everyone, and it airs live on Wednesday nights from 7:00-7:30 PM Pacific. The show is also available for re-watching until the following Tuesday at 11:59 PM Pacific. This means that even if you miss the live show, you can still catch up on the performance later. Performances also feature special guests, so keep an eye out for new and interesting acts!

In conclusion, Wednesday Night Cabaret is a must-see for fans of classical musical theatre. Created and performed by the talented Victoria Gordon, the show is a celebration of the best of vintage show tunes, and it is open to everyone, free, and available to watch live or later. It is a great way to escape the stresses of everyday life and indulge in the nostalgia of classic show tunes while supporting the arts and the performing arts. So, mark your calendars and do not miss next Wednesday Night Cabaret!

On Victoria Gordon: “She reminds me of a young Bernadette Peters.” - WG

