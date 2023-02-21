Brianiannucci's Eclectic Sound and Pianistic Touch Redefine the Country Music Genre

Brian Iannucci, a singer-songwriter hailing from Saint Johns, Florida, is a veritable force in the music industry. With an eclectic musical background that seamlessly combines aspects of country, pop, and blues, he has carved out a unique and compelling sound that has garnered critical acclaim

As a pianist, he imbues his music with a distinctive touch, bringing a fresh and innovative feel to the country genre. Iannucci's recent album release, "Double Felony", is a behemoth of an album with 24 tracks that showcases his versatility as a musician. The album was recorded at Omni Sound Studio on Music Row in Nashville, TN, and features a plethora of songs that he has released as singles or EPs over the past five years. Each of the tracks on the album is a testament to his skill as a songwriter and lyricist, as well as his ability to craft music that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.

The album's first single, "Pour One Out", is a prime example of Iannucci's modern take on country music. The song has already been picked up by several radio stations and is drawing comparisons to the likes of Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs. The song's catchy hook and relatable lyrics make it an instant hit with listeners, and it sets the tone for the rest of the album.

One of the standout tracks on the album is "Red, White, and Blue", a patriotic song that speaks to the angst and division in the United States. The song implores listeners to come together and work towards fixing our country, and it is sure to resonate with patriotic audiences. The song is a powerful and evocative piece that showcases Iannucci's ability to craft music that is both emotionally charged and politically charged.

Iannucci's journey to success in the music industry is an interesting one. Despite having a passion for music from a young age and being a highly skilled pianist and vocalist, he did not pursue a career in music until later in life. He attended the University of Florida and majored in Political Science. After graduation, he pursued a career in sales and sales management and earned an MBA from Liberty University and a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Northcentral University. He then became a college professor and currently teaches Business and Leadership courses full-time.

It wasn't until he received a baby grand piano as a gift from his wife after earning his Ph. D that he began to play professionally again. For the past eight years, he has performed approximately 150 shows a year, mainly in a piano bar setting. He jokingly refers to this dichotomy as his "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Lifestyle," which is the focus of his song, "Why the Hell Should I Do Anything Else?" The song is a great take on the joys of both a professional career and one in music.

A bit over a year ago, a good friend, Jim Scarbrough, approached him about establishing a music company focused on songwriting, lyrics, and the promotion of his music. "Mootown Cowboy" was born! Iannucci is proud to have just released the first album under the Mootown Cowboy label and is excited about its success.

"Fun begins when you find your passion and build a life around it." - Brian Iannucci

