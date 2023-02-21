$22.9 Billion Worldwide Portable Toilet Rental Industry to 2031 - Increasing Popularity of Public Gatherings at Outdoor Exhibitions, Events and Festivals is Expected to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Toilet Rental Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable toilet rental market is expected to grow from $15.74 billion in 2021 to $16.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51%. The portable toilet rental market is expected to reach $22.90 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.87%.

Major players in the portable toilet rental market are Sanitech, Satellite Industries Inc., B&B Portable Toilets, PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation, United Site Services Inc., Biffs Inc., Halco Portables, Handi-Can Portable Toilets, West Coast Disposal Ltd., ARMAL Inc., Camco Manufacturing Inc, Shorelink International and Zters LLC.

The portable toilet rental market consists of sales of the portable toilet rental services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to portable toilets that are generally used in outdoor parking lots, construction sites, and other work environments where indoor plumbing is not possible, and at large outdoor gatherings including fairs, concerts, and recreational events.

These toilets are environmentally friendly since they do not use a lot of water to function and provide adequate waste disposal taking up less room and are available in a variety of forms and sizes to suit the needs of diverse sites. Portable toilets are simply built for going to the bathroom; basic ones have a toilet, urinal, and a hand sanitizer pump on the wall.

The main types of technologies used in portable toilet rental market are vacuum technology, gravity based technology and others (pressure assisted, dual). In vacuum technology, the concept of operation is to create a vacuum in the discharge line. The vacuum is maintained in the tube until the toilet seal is deliberately broken. Waste is pulled from the toilet bowl and immediately emptied into a holding tank upon flushing.

The materials used to construct portable toilet include plastic, polyethylene, PVC, silicone and others which are accessible with wheel or without wheel. Portable toilet rental come in three product types such as standard, deluxe and handicap and are used in activities such as construction, recreational, special event and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the portable toilet rental market in 2021. The regions covered in the portable toilet rental market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing popularity of public gatherings at outdoor exhibitions, events, and festivals is expected to drive the growth of the portable toilet rental market in the forecast period. Portable toilet rental and cleaning services are provided by the portable toilet rental sector for construction sites, outdoor concerts, and festivals.

The portable toilet rental market has seen considerable revenue growth throughout the five years leading up to 2021, because of increased construction activity and demand from music festivals, political rallies, and other big outdoor events. For instance, in 2021, Live Nation, an events company organized 17,234 events worldwide in 2021. Therefore, the demand for portable toilet rental will rise as the prevalence of increased popularity of public gatherings at outdoor exhibitions, events, and festivals rises.

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the portable toilet rental market. Technological advancements are the discovery of knowledge that helps in developing products using advanced technology. Major companies manufacturing portable toilet are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet customer demand and make portable toilet more advanced. The use of current technologies in portable toilets will hasten market expansion.

For instance, in 2021, Sanitrax International, the world's top manufacturer of vacuum technology for portable sanitation devices, has been acquired by Satellite Industries, the world's largest maker of portable sanitation products. Sanitrax will be part of Satellite's new Vacuum Technology Division and will serve as the company's platform for expansion in this fast-growing business segment.

The countries covered in the portable toilet rental market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

