This human capital leader is transforming workspaces.

Rajashree Purandare Vichare is a visionary leader committed to transforming workplaces and advocating for the voiceless. Based in Dubai, UAE, she has spent more than a decade in the human resources field, specializing in implementing strategic solutions that drive business results while fostering inclusive and diverse environments. Her passion for human-centered workplaces was sparked when she earned a Masters in Human Resources from MITSOM and was awarded the Chartered Fellow degree from FCIPD UK in 2020. Throughout her career, Rajashree has successfully navigated internal politics and bureaucracy, building trust and engagement with stakeholders to achieve her goals.

But her dedication to making a difference extends beyond her professional life. Rajashree is a vocal advocate for women's empowerment and equal employment opportunities for girls and women worldwide. She uses her platform and voice to contribute to change and engages in pro-bono projects to support these causes globally. Rajashree's advocacy for women's empowerment is personal. She has firsthand experience of the obstacles women face in the workplace, and is committed to ensuring that future generations of girls and women have equal opportunities. She believes in breaking down gender barriers and promoting inclusive environments for all.

Her accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. Rajashree has received multiple awards and accolades, including the Global Society for Human Capital Management's Distinct Crisis Management Award and the Social Cause contribution towards Humanitarian Welfare by IIMSAM. Her leadership and contributions have been recognized, with multiple awards for 'Best Place to Work for' in the Middle East. She was also named "Influential Global Impact Leader - Human Resources" by the Global Leaders Award Enterprise Edition and featured on ET Now.

Rajashree's impact extends beyond her work in human capital. She is also a lifestyle coach and blogger, sharing relatable content on social media about fashion, travel, food, and more. Her content targets a diverse audience, including youth interested in lifestyle, health, women leaders, and spiritual topics. Her motto, "Work bloody damn hard and believe that there are no glass ceilings for women at work, business, or personal life," inspires others to achieve their goals.

In conclusion, Rajashree Purandare Vichare is a remarkable individual whose commitment to creating inclusive workplaces and advocating for women's empowerment is admirable. Her voice has the power to effect change, and she continues to make a positive impact on communities and workplaces worldwide.

“The only way to push failure aside is to move ahead, not ignore it, analyze it, and learn from it.” - Rajashree Purandare Vichare

