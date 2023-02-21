Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, February 21, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
|
York Region, Ontario
|
|
|
5:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with members of the Carpenters' District Council of Ontario.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/20/c0559.html