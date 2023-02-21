Jon M. Glover Releases New Book, "The Tree of Life: The Power of Your Mind," to Rave Reviews and Becomes #1 Best Seller

Readers praise Jon M. Glover's new book, "The Tree of Life: The Power of Your Mind" which was released as a bestseller on Amazon.

Los Angeles, CA, USA - February 20, 2023 - Few authors achieve the success that Jon M. Glover has with the release of his new book “The Tree of Life: The Power of Your Mind,” published by Absolute Author Publishing House on February 9, 2023, in paperback, and eBook on Amazon.com and quickly became a bestseller. Glover says, “I count myself fortunate enough to be part of a wonderful, loving family who supports me and loves me unconditionally. Everything I do is for them.” Authoring his new release empowered Glover to achieve more. “I want everyone to take something unique and powerful away from this book,” Glover says. “Just like a tree, we grow and develop as people. That makes life worth living.” The book quickly ranked on the #1 Best Seller List in the category of Mind and Spirit on Amazon, and readers praise the contents.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Tree of Life: The Power of Your Mind

by Jon M. Glover (Author)

Discover how you can succeed in all areas of life through self-healing and uncovering your inner strength!

The Tree of Life symbolizes wisdom, protection, strength, bounty, beauty, and redemption. It represents strong family roots and personal growth.

As we grow and develop as people, a larger and more mature personality emerges, just like the tree!

This book is packed with educational and informational resources that are intended to help you grow, heal, and succeed!

It is one of the most brilliant and beloved spiritual self-help works of all time, which can help you heal yourself, banish your fears, sleep better, enjoy a better life, and feel happier.

And I hope everyone can take something positive away from reading this book, The Tree of Life.

Order your copy now and realize that you are unique, powerful, and meant to succeed!

The Tree of Life: The Power of Your Mind

Product Details

Publisher: ‎ Absolute Author Publishing House (February 12, 2023)

Language: ‎ English

Paperback: ‎ 105 pages

ISBN-10 : ‎ 1649537360

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1649537362

Item Weight: ‎ 6.2 ounces

Dimensions: ‎ 5.25 x 0.24 x 8 inches

The Tree of Life: The Power of Your Mind

Reviews

“An incredible self-discovery journey is provided in this book. I highly recommend it.” Dr. Melissa Caudle – Bestselling Author

“Powerful words don’t define this book. It is a must-read.” Kathy Kittok

“We all seek self-improvement. Sometimes, we need a push. This book did that for me. I highly recommend this book to all.” Kelly Rae Crawford

About the Author

Jonathan Glover grew up in Berkshire and currently lives with a beautiful family in the countryside. His passion is writing, and he has always wanted to publish a number of books to help inspire and change people’s lives for the better.

Contact the Author:

Name: Jon Glover

Email: jon.glover2@btinternet.com

Website: Absoluteauthorpublishinghouse.com

City: Berkshire

Country: United Kingdom

Media Contact

Company Name: AAPH Press Distribution, LLC

Contact Person: Jon Glover

Email: Send Email

Phone: 951-234-1620

Address:1231 Williams Blvd

City: St. Louis

State: MO

Country: United Kingdom

Website: Absoluteauthorpublishinghouse.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Jon M. Glover Releases New Book, \"The Tree of Life: The Power of Your Mind,\" to Rave Reviews and Becomes #1 Best Seller