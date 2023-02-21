Oleksandr Menshykov: The One-Man Show In The Television And Film Industry

Oleksandr Menshykov, a 38-year-old multi-talented director and producer of television projects with a wealth of experience in the industry has made a name for himself in the industry with his impressive portfolio of work. To date, Menshykov has worked in various countries, including Ukraine, Spain, Canada, and the United States, and has directed and produced a variety of reality shows and other television projects.

Based in Kyiv, Ukraine, Menshykov has some notable works under his hat, which include his role as a film director for the reality show “Bachelor” on STB TV channel in Ukraine, as well as his position as a film director for the reality show “The Battle of the Seers”, also on STB TV channel.

Other than his work as a film director, Menshykov has served as a producer for some notable projects like ‘Who Wants to Marry My Son’ on the TV channel UKRAINE. He has also worked as a general director of art direction for the format for the beauty makeover show “Beauty in 12 hours” on TV channel 1+1. In yet another project, Menshykov served as director-art direction for the show “DOSVIDOS” on the TET TV channel, for which he authored his show format. The show ran for 2 seasons and 48 episodes.

Menshykov’s list of works with the film industry does not end here as he has also been involved in several high-profile film projects, including serving as a line producer for HBO's “Game of Thrones” (seasons 5-7), and Netflix's “The Crown” and “Uncharted”. For all these projects, Menshykov had been in charge of searching for filming locations in Spain.

Menshykov has worked in locations around the globe like Ukranion, Spain, Canada, the USA, etc. Currently, he is engaged in advertising and creating creatives for social networks for various top brands in the market, ZARA, H&M, Luis Vuitton, Dior, Ray-Ban, My Protein, and Blanc Pescador to name a few.

Other than his industry work, Menshykov shows up on his funny side as he creates humorous content to cheer up his followers on his Instagram blog. While his work is for a wide range of audiences, Menshykov aims to connect better with creative individuals who are looking for a seasoned professional to bring their ideas to life. With his extensive experience and ability to adapt to different projects and formats, Oleksandr is an asset to any team.

Anyone who watches films and television shows would agree that his achievements do not need separate mention. His work with the television industry and the film industry in general speak for themselves. With his diverse range of experience and skills under his hat, Menshykov is, without a doubt, a highly valuable asset to any project. Menshykov and his work continue to impress audiences around the world.

Overall, Oleksandr Menshykov is a highly experienced and talented professional in the television and advertising industries with a diverse range of skills and experience. If you're looking for a seasoned professional to bring your creative ideas to life, look no further than Oleksandr.

