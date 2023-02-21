Adelaide Rapper Shakes The Music World With His Unbeatable Raps

Adelaide-based rapper, JaeWav (Jae Markwick), has taken the music world by storm with his inspiring lyrics and unique sound. At the young age of 20, the rapper has quickly become a rising star in the music industry. With nearly 1 million Spotify streams and multiple underground heavy hitters writing articles about him, JaeWav is quickly rising to the top of the rap game.

Born and raised in Adelaide, South Australia, JaeWav found solace in music as a form of escape from the world around him, but he soon fell in love with the craft, and it wasn't long before he realized his passion for making music could turn into a career. “Life started getting better but my urge to make music was still there so I chose to chase the dream life of being a musician,” Says JaeWav.

The young artist takes inspiration from big-time rappers like Juice WRLD and The Kid LAROI, and his music, which is heavily influenced by their styles, reflects his love for the genre. "My favorite thing about the industry is performing. That's where I truly feel alive and connected with my fans," says JaeWav.

JaeWav's music appeals to a wide range of music lovers, especially teenagers between the ages of 15 and 25, who are searching for relatable, meaningful lyrics that they can connect with. JaeWav shares "My target audience is music lovers and teenagers. Typically between 15-25 in age, mostly males from what my analytics say. I make my songs keeping them in mind.”

With his nearly 1 million Spotify streams and collaborations with industry heavyweights such as Rich The Kid, Rick Ross, Sean Kingston, and Dizzy Wright, JaeWav is on the fast track to success. His music has been gaining attention from both music lovers and teenagers, with a target audience of 15-25-year-olds, predominantly male. JaeWav's success so far is proof of his hard work and determination. The young artist has several unreleased songs that are sure to make waves in the rap world.

"You're free to choose but not free of the consequences." - Rapper JaeWav

When asked about his approach to the music industry, the young rapper quotes, "You miss all the shots you don't take." He believes that taking risks and putting himself out there is what sets him apart and allows him to grow as an artist. He also emphasizes the importance of being mindful of the consequences of his choices, stating, "You're free to choose but not free of the consequences." This reflects his confident, fearless approach to life and music. He believes that taking risks is essential to achieving success, and his music is a testament to this.

As a young and talented rapper filled with determination, JaeWav is an artist to watch in the coming years. With his passion for music and drive to succeed, there's no doubt that he will continue to make waves in the industry and make a name for himself in the rap world. Fans can follow him on Instagram and keep up with his latest releases and updates on Twitter to follow his journey JaeWav to making it big in the rap world.

