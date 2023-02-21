This Influencer From Kuwait Is Blending The Lines Between Fashion And Sports.

Sager Alkhalidi is a 32-year-old multi-talented influencer who is making waves in the world of fashion and sports. Based in Hawally-Rawdah, Kuwait Sager has established himself as a fashion icon and a sports coach for men. Not only this, he even has a rich background in airport security and safety investigations making Sager, not only a fashion icon but also a man of action.

Sager has displayed a vigorous passion for sports throughout his career so far. He has in his collection of experience, an extensive list that contains sports like kickboxing, horseback riding, swimming, racing, and bodybuilding. He has also made a name for himself as a sports coach, helping men to achieve their fitness goals and build their bodies healthily and professionally.

His dedication to sports first paid off when he became the first-place winner of the Bangkok Body Building Championships in 2014, sealing a name for himself among the top names in the sports industry.

Other than his sturdy sports side, Sager also has a fashionable and cool side. He is a fashion influencer with a keen eye for style. He keeps up to date with the latest fashion news and trends, and his fashion styles and outfits are all self-designed by him. Sager is always in touch with top brands to stay informed about their latest collections and is a true advocate for high fashion.

Sager's love for travel has taken him to every single area in Europe and half of Asia. He is always striving to achieve more in both his professional and personal life, and he hopes to inspire others with his unique fashion touch and fitness expertise. Today, Sager has established a name for himself in the fashion, sports, fitness, and travel industry. I strive to achieve more in my work life, and social life as well as maintains a balance between the two.

Sager is also active on quite a few social media platforms. His fans can follow his Instagram and Snapchat pages to stay updated on his latest fashion styles, fitness tips, and travel adventures. He live-streams his private body-building courses on social media and provides a unique perspective on fashion, allowing him to inspire others in both areas. His fans can follow him there to get inspired by his fashion sense and athletic prowess and join him on his journey to a better future.

“Indecision is the graveyard of opportunity”. - Sager Alkhalidi

Sager truly believes in the power of positive motivation and forward thinking. His collection of inspiring quotes includes his two all-time favorite quotes. The first one "Indecision is the graveyard of opportunity" reflects Sager’s belief in the power of action and the second one "Seek the future and do not look to the past" shows his positive and forward-thinking attitude and they embody the spirit of a true influencer. These mantras inspire him to strive for excellence in all aspects of his life and continue to push himself to achieve more. “I am willing to inspire people with my fashion touch and build men’s bodies at healthy and professional criteria,” says Sager.

In conclusion, Sager Alkhalidi is a man of many talents, and his unique blend of sports and fashion expertise makes him a valuable addition to the world of influencers. Whether you are looking for fitness tips, fashion inspiration, or travel advice, Sager has got you covered.

