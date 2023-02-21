Meet Gaz O'Hardy, the personal trainer and nutrition consultant who is revolutionizing fitness.

The London-based personal trainer, Gaz O'Hardy, is revolutionizing the fitness industry with his unique approach to body transformations. With 15 years of experience and over 45,000 hours of experience backed by a long list of qualifications, Gaz takes on a scientific approach to training his clients. He specializes in body transformations and his unique strategy has allowed him to achieve a phenomenal 100% success rate with clients who follow his training plan.

The London-based personal trainer, Gaz O'Hardy, is revolutionizing the fitness industry with his unique approach to body transformations. With 15 years of experience and over 45,000 hours of experience backed by a long list of qualifications, including an honors degree in sports & exercise science in his records, Gaz takes on a scientific approach to training his clients. He specializes in body transformations and his unique strategy has allowed him to achieve a phenomenal 100% success rate with clients who follow his training plan.

The 30-year-old personal trainer operates his own PT studio at the iconic Battersea Power Station, where he offers his celebrated 30-day transformation program to high-profile clients from across the globe including a small list of celebrities and professional sports personnel such as Bear Grylls. The iconic program includes twice-daily training sessions, nutrition management, and a focus on the psychology of fitness. He uses a variety of techniques to track his clients' progress, including monitoring sleep cycles, hormone levels, hydration, and body fat percentage.

Gaz's passion for fitness stems from his deep desire to spread positive energy and help others live healthier lifestyles. The desire grew in him after his mother lost a battle with cancer when he was a child. He went on to study sports science and gain a degree in the field, along with numerous other qualifications in nutrition consulting and strength & conditioning.

His work is the epitome of his belief that transforming one's body leads to increased confidence, which can then impact other areas of a person's life such as their career or relationships. He has worked with and managed some of the biggest names in the fitness industry, including Anytime Fitness and F45 the global fitness phenomenon. He launched the very first BMF Urban site which was a big success, thanks to his perfect business model.

With his unique combination of experience, qualifications, and passion, Gaz has become a sought-after personal trainer for high-net-worth individuals, who travel from all over the world to experience his 30-day transformation program. He is also a qualified bodyguard, ensuring the safety of clients when necessary.

“Believe it and you can achieve it”. - Gaz O'Hardy

Gaz is big on positive energy and motivation. "I believe that with hard work and dedication, anyone can achieve their fitness goals," says Gaz, "That's why I offer a unique and personalized approach to training, with a focus on the psychology and energy of fitness." He shares his belief with his clients and frequently reminds them of the power of belief. “Believe it and you can achieve it” remains Gaz’s all-time top quote.

Gaz brings unmatched energy and passion to the table. He also believes in steady growth. “Focus on becoming 1% better than yesterday", says Gaz and his principal embodies the energy and positivity he brings to his clients every day.

With a long list of accolades, including a former British Taekwondo champion, published fitness cover model, and award-winning personal trainer, former fitness model champion, Gaz is a true trailblazer in the fitness industry and the perfect coach for anyone looking to make a significant change in their life.

