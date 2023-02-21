SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tesla, Inc. - TSLA

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") TSLA. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Tesla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 27, 2023, Reuters published an article reporting that, as "part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe of the company's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system," "SEC officials are considering whether [Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon] Musk may have inappropriately made forward-looking statements" about the Autopilot system.

On this news, Tesla's stock price fell $11.24 per share, or 6.32%, to close at $166.66 per share on January 30, 2023.

Then, on February 16, 2023, the National Highway Safety Administration ordered a recall of nearly 363,000 Tesla vehicles equipped with the Company's "Full Self-Driving Beta" software, stating that the software may allow the equipped vehicles to act "in an unlawful or unpredictable manner," increasing the risk of a crash.

On this news, Tesla's stock price fell $12.20 per share, or 5.69%, to close at $202.04 per share on February 16, 2023.

