Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. PLAB, a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2023 ended January 29, 2023.



"We made a great start to 2023 and grew revenue sequentially, as both IC and FPD high-end businesses improved due to ongoing design-driven demand," said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. "IC growth was driven by high-end demand from Asian foundries; FPD benefited from increased G10.5+ demand and continued strength in mobile displays.

"Profit margins were somewhat softer than the previous quarter primarily due to less favorable mix and somewhat lower customer premiums to accelerate delivery. Operating cash generation continued strong, which enables us to continue investing in organic growth and maintain a strong balance sheet to support our strategy and help navigate economic uncertainty. I am proud of the performance of the entire Photronics team."

First Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue was $211.1 million up 0.4% sequentially and 11% year-over-year

GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $14.0 million ($0.23 per diluted share), compared with $37.1 million ($0.60 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $23.1 million ($0.38 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2022

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $24.4 million ($0.40 per diluted share), compared with $31.2 million ($0.51 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $19.2 million ($0.32 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2022

IC revenue was $156.6 million, up 0.2% sequentially and 21% year-over-year

FPD revenue was $54.5 million, up 1% sequentially and 9% less than same quarter last year

Cash generated from operating activities was $28 million, and cash invested in growth through capital expenditures was $31 million

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $205 million and $215 million and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.38 and $0.48 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Cash are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following page.





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 29, October 31, January 30, 2023 2022 2022 Revenue $ 211,090 $ 210,266 $ 189,827 Cost of goods sold 135,013 129,997 129,964 Gross Profit 76,077 80,269 59,863 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 16,818 15,683 15,727 Research and development 3,302 4,045 5,939 Total Operating Expenses 20,120 19,728 21,666 Operating Income 55,957 60,541 38,197 Non-operating (loss) income, net (14,425 ) 10,797 4,707 Income Before Income Tax Provision 41,532 71,338 42,904 Income tax provision 12,582 16,074 11,178 Net Income 28,950 55,264 31,726 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,964 18,204 8,662 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 13,986 $ 37,060 $ 23,064 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.61 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.60 $ 0.38 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 60,894 60,773 60,158 Diluted 61,470 61,374 60,936





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) January 29, October 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,792 $ 319,680 Short-term investments 39,199 38,820 Accounts receivable 220,692 198,147 Inventories 52,796 50,753 Other current assets 53,337 37,252 Total current assets 700,816 644,652 Property, plant and equipment, net 710,927 643,873 Other assets 29,937 27,305 Total assets $ 1,441,680 $ 1,315,830 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,541 $ 10,024 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 192,790 183,773 Total current liabilities 199,331 193,797 Long-term debt 27,323 32,310 Other liabilities 32,306 27,634 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 920,765 831,527 Noncontrolling interests 261,955 230,562 Total equity 1,182,720 1,062,089 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,441,680 $ 1,315,830





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 29, January 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 28,950 $ 31,726 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,105 20,810 Share-based compensation 1,821 1,457 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (22,196 ) 5,137 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,680 59,130 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31,097 ) (19,175 ) Government incentives 1,014 - Other (87 ) (43 ) Net cash used in investing activities (30,170 ) (19,218 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (9,218 ) (15,192 ) Purchases of treasury stock - (2,522 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest - 14,997 Proceeds from share-based arrangements 672 3,840 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,168 ) (1,458 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,714 ) (335 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,499 (2,057 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,295 37,520 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 322,409 279,680 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 337,704 $ 317,200





PHOTRONICS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months ended January 29, October 31, January 30, 2023 2022 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP Net Income $ 13,986 $ 37,060 $ 23,064 FX (gain) loss 16,944 (10,369 ) (5,268 ) Estimated tax effects of above (4,506 ) 2,522 1,337 Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above (2,060 ) 1,990 96 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 24,364 $ 31,203 $ 19,229 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 61,470 61,374 60,936 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.60 $ 0.38 Effects of the above adjustments $ 0.17 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.51 $ 0.32

Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.







PHOTRONICS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (cont.) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months ended Year ended January 29, October 31, October 31, Target Model 2023 2022 2021 Two-year Horizon GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,680 $ 275,187 $ 150,772 $ 350,000 - 400,000 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31,097 ) (112,338 ) (109,099 ) (100,000 ) Government Incentives 1,014 3,615 5,775 - Free Cash Flow $ (2,403 ) $ 166,464 $ 47,448 $ 250,000 - 300,000 Reconciliation of Free Cash flow to LTM Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow Three Months ended January 29, 2023 $ (2,403 ) Year-ended October 31, 2022 166,464 Three Months ended January 30, 2022 (39,955 ) LTM January 29, 2023 $ 124,106 Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Net Cash: As of January 29, October 31, January 30, 2023 2022 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,792 $ 319,680 $ 314,195 Short-term investments 39,199 38,820 - Current portion of Long-term debt (6,541 ) (10,024 ) (18,307 ) Long-term Debt (27,323 ) (32,310 ) (78,540 ) Net Cash $ 340,127 $ 316,166 $ 217,348

For Further Information:

John P. Jordan

Executive Vice President & CFO

203.740.5671

jjordan@photronics.com