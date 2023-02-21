A young girl's race to become the world’s first female Formula One driver
My dream is to make my country and all other girls proud on the Formula One racetrack one day!" enthuses Oceane.”ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve-year-old champion Australian go-kart racer, Oceane Colangelo is racing towards becoming the first female Formula One driver, after exploding into the male-dominated track, collecting trophie after trophie.
— Oceane Colangelo
In June 2020, Ferrari and the FIA announced their innovative ‘Girls on Track-Rising Stars’ initiative created to identify and develop the female racing talent of the future.
Oceane is currently the leading candidate from Australia and her goal is to claim her place within the Ferrari Academy by the age of 14. To get there, the young racing champion will require community support and sponsorship funds to help her on this crucial lap in realising her dream to become the world’s first female Formula One driver; a dream that every Australian would proudly support!
Oceane has won races every year in every class since she began racing at 8 years of age.
"My dream is to make my country and all other girls proud on the Formula One racetrack one day!" enthuses Oceane.
In just 5 years, Oceane has been awarded more than 55 trophies, scored 130 podiums, 40 wins, 40 fastest laps, whilst repeatedly distinguishing herself as Best & Fairest, Driver of the Meet, Club Champion, and Rising Star!
“Oceane is focused and fearless. She is not intimated by the fact she’s racing against mostly boys. All her fellow competitors respect her. She’s inspirational.” says coach and dad, Danny Colangelo.
12-year-old Oceane was born in Australia to Italian and Canadian parents, who have supported her passion and journey and would love to see the community support her in this worthwhile pursuit given she has what it takes and puts in the hard work.
For interview opportunities/media enquiries:
Danny Colangelo
Mobile: 0410 321 909
Email: media@oc-racing.com
Web: www.oc-racing.com
Danny Colangelo
OC Racing
+61410321909 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok