A Ghostwriter Story Could Change The Life of Writers Explains Award-Winning Writer Beatris Hoffman
Ghostwriters can be the 'midwife' of books. Read the article and understand how they can help bring a book to life.
A ghostwriter can help you organise your ideas, structure the book and write it for you or with you.”LONDON, UK, UK, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatris Hoffman, award-winning writer, ghostwriter, CEO and founder of Littera Publishing House, started writing at 13 after falling in love with the works of Clarice Lispecter and Camões. Decades later, Beatris has written two books and has contributed to 15 literary works.
— Beatris Hoffmann
Beatris moved to Los Angeles to study film but had to learn English until she realized she was fluent and started studying cinema and films at the university level. Currently, she is studying directing and screenwriting for film and T.V., which she will complete in March 2023, bearing in mind that the writer already has a degree in film and T.V. production and entertainment studies.
During her life in LA, in addition to the published books, Hoffman brings behind-the-scenes facts about Hollywood in several written articles about cinema published in 2017 in Sul Brasil magazine and has had poems published in a São Paulo newspaper called Cultura em Foco (2018).
Beatris explains how a ghostwriter can help someone bring their books to life. "A ghostwriter can help you organise your ideas, structure the book or write it for you or with you. You can work together in many ways, and the beauty of it is that the ghostwriter does not have the rights to the book; it's completely yours. Since a client is paying for the service, the ghostwriter keeps no copyrights."
Since writing is her passion, Beatris decided to help others bring their books to life, and by becoming a 'ghostwriter', she thought she could help people make their dream of publishing their books come true. "I love books, writing and helping others make their dream come true, so ghostwriting seemed the best choice in this field", explains Beatris.
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a ghostwriter is "someone who writes a book or article, etc., for another person to publish under his or her own name" and it seems the British and the Americans agree on this definition because the Oxford Advanced American Dictionary has the following explanation "a person who writes a book, etc. for another person, under whose name it is then published.".
Beatris won the "Best Brazilian Writer in the USA" award and is now participating in the "Best of Brazil Global Awards" category " Best Brazilian Writer in the World". While in the USA, she is a nominee for the "Notables 2023 Award", which will happen in Boston.
