Recruiting for Good is Launching The Inner Beauty Club for Girls on Women's Day
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created sweetest club for talented girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and sweet meaningful parties. #lovetopartyforgood #theinnerbeautyclub www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet community program preparing girls for life.
It's A Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good is launching The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA on Women's Day.
The purpose of The Inner Beauty Club is to reward fulfilling experiences for talented girls who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping.
Recruiting for Good will sponsor sweet community celebrations; girls attend who parties will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.
The Inner Beauty Club was inspired by our creative phenom 13 year old NJ Girl 'Books and Looks' who has been working on 'The Sweetest Gigs' for the last two years; and now works on 'Fashion Loves Freedom' (creative writing gig).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "I have been creating sweet parties for the last 10 years. In 2021, I launched 'A Sweet Day in LA' for kids who love to draw and enjoy LA's Best Sweet Treats. Stay tuned, and attend our next Girls Party for Good!"
About
Recruiting for Good created The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping. The purpose of the club is to create and reward fulfilling experiences thru community parties. At the parties girls will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com.
The Inner Beauty Club was inspired by our creative phenom 13 year old NJ Girl 'Books and Looks,' who has been working on 'The Sweetest Gigs' for the last two years; and now works on 'Fashion Loves Freedom' (creative writing gig) www.FashionLovesFreedom.com; doing monthly fashion reviews, and sweet fashion interviews.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls in life and luxury shopping; then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl community programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping (Beauty, Christmas, Diamonds, Paris, and Shoes Too) Rewards/Experiences. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram