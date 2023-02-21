Tri Con Holdings Releases New Websites and Branding for Two of Its Portfolio Companies
Our new websites feature a modern design that better aligns with each company’s revolutionary practices.BAYTOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri Con Holdings, parent company to Diamondback Works and Tri Con Works, is excited to announce the launch of a new website and logo design for each organization.
For over two decades, both companies have been considered the leaders in their respective industries, prompting the rebranding initiative to reflect our corporate evolution.
Our new websites feature a modern design that better aligns with each company’s revolutionary practices.
Website visitors will be met with a clean, user-friendly layout that helps them quickly learn about our businesses and the specific services and solutions we offer.
Some of the most noteworthy additions to Diamondback Works’ website include an introductory video explaining who we are, what we do, and why we do it.
For visitors who are new to our brand, this video helps us accurately and succinctly explain our business model and how we’re changing the way professionals in the construction industry do business.
Along with our engaging and professionally produced video, our new website also offers detailed, easy-to-find service pages explaining each solution we offer our clients.
Visitors will find pages for each of our services, including the following:
● Capital Construction
● Construction Management
● Fabrication and Field Installation
● Industrial Construction
● Maintenance and Facility Services
● Renewable Energy Development
● Site Prep
● Turnarounds
The site also includes detailed information on the various innovations we implement across the board in our company, such as GPS & RFID tracking and Workface Planning.
Along with the updates to the Diamondback Works website and logo, its sister company, Tri Con Works, has also undergone a recent website design and rebranding exercise.
Tri Con Works is committed to turning emissions into energy and is an industry leader in landfill greenhouse gas reduction. Their services include:
● Landfill Methane Recovery Systems
● Flare Facility Construction
● Industrial Piping
● Renewable Energy Development
● Construction Services
Like Diamondback, Tri Con Works’ new website highlights its advanced business practices that can be found within the Innovations section of the website.
While both brands are uniquely positioned, they share a similar look and feel reflecting the commonality between the two organizations and the synergies they have developed in routinely sharing personnel and equipment. With the new alignment between the two companies, we aim to enhance our overall brand awareness as we continue to grow the companies.
Understanding this connection between the two organizations, including their shared core values of doing things right, taking care of each other, and continuous improvement, all with the spirit of having fun, will let customers know that when they’re working with either company or future companies under the same umbrella, they’re working with a trustworthy organization with the experience and skills needed to help them achieve impressive results.
To see the Diamondback Works website updates, check it out here: https://diamondbackworks.com/. The new Tri Con Works website and branding can be found here: https://triconworks.com/
Roger Gossett
Tri Con Works
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn