bodQR Launches Body & Needs Analysis Software for Fitness Clubs, Studios, YMCAs
Hardware-Free, Labor-Free Platform Scalable to Memberships of Any Size or Format
bodQR is the first and only hardware-free, labor-free body & needs analysis software platform that enables fitness and nutrition businesses of any size or format to know ALL of their members deeply.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bodQR (www.bodqr.com), a software-as-a-service company serving fitness clubs, studios, YMCAs and nutrition coaching providers has recently launched its new cloud body & needs analysis software as a high-value amenity and automated tool for member intake, consultations and progress evaluations.
— Paul Amoruso, CEO
Members access the custom-branded bodQR web app for their club by scanning a QR code or clicking a link using their smartphone, then enter a small amount of information to get comprehensive, guided body & needs analysis results delivered on their personal device browser without downloading a mobile app. Staff can instantly access member results in the bodQR dashboard along with marketing and analytics features for sales and retention.
bodQR is hardware-free, so there is no public scanning or privacy concern, no wasted floor space, no capital expenditure and no obsolescence. bodQR is also labor-free, so there is no need for supervision, manual printing of reports or personal explanation of results.
Outside of small memberships, body & needs analysis is typically available only to a subset of higher paying members like personal training clients, or sporadically as with seasonal challenges – meaning fitness providers commonly lack initial and ongoing insight into the condition, needs and goals of most members. bodQR democratizes body & needs analysis by giving continuous access to all members without the cost or bottleneck of hardware and staff – including members who receive services online.
“Until now, the majority of clubs and studios with group formats and larger memberships have been unable to conduct body & needs analysis with their entire membership on a consistent basis as the process has been too costly or too awkward for members,” said bodQR CEO Paul Amoruso. “Nonetheless, these members still expect their fitness provider to fully understand their needs, regardless of format, membership size or membership price. This situation makes members feel invisible, causing dissatisfaction and retention risk. bodQR enables fitness businesses of any size or format to systematically know their members at scale, and to concretely demonstrate concern about the condition and needs of each individual member.”
About bodQR: bodQR is the first and only scalable body & needs analysis software solution for fitness and nutrition businesses of any membership size or format – whether serving members in person or remotely.
