Leadgenrealty Shakes Up Real Estate Industry with Revolutionary 10-Appointment Service

ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generation of real estate leads is a significant challenge in the real estate industry. Cold calling and door-knocking are ineffective and time-consuming, and finding qualified buyer and seller leads is difficult.

Leadgenrealty, a real estate lead generation agency, has launched a new service to address this issue. To help real estate agents find quality leads quickly, the service combines Facebook and Google ads with a multi-channel follow-up process.

Leadgenrealty's innovative service guarantees its customers 10 exclusive monthly appointments. This service assists real estate agents in identifying potential buyers or sellers and closing deals more quickly.

Once a lead is generated, the company nurtures the lead by using email, SMS, and voicemail to encourage them to schedule a discovery call. The appointment-setting team then asks the lead a series of questions to determine whether or not the lead is ready for a sales call with one of the company's agents. This method helps real estate agents by providing prequalified leads who want to buy or sell a home, saving them time and effort.

Over 100 agents have already reported increased sales as a result of the company's lead generation services, which include their real estate seller leads service. Michael Brown, a satisfied customer, stated, "Leadgenrealty's Appointments Service has changed my life. It saves me time, generates high-quality leads, and has assisted me in closing more deals than ever before."

Leadgenrealty's approach outperforms traditional marketing methods such as cold calling and door-knocking. Recent research indicates that Facebook and Google ads can generate up to 60% more leads than traditional marketing methods. Furthermore, SMS marketing has a 98% open rate, making it an efficient method of communicating with leads.

The company's follow-up process is designed to maximize the chances of converting a lead into a sale. By asking targeted questions like when the lead is planning to buy or sell or whether they have been pre-approved for a mortgage, the company's agents can provide a more personalized service that meets the specific needs of the lead.

Leadgenrealty is so confident in its services that it offers an exclusive guarantee of 10 appointments per month or your money back. The company is committed to helping real estate professionals generate more revenue with high-quality leads and innovative strategies that help them close more deals.

Leadgenrealty's CEO, Jhon Nunez, commented, "We're turning the real estate game on its head with our 10 monthly appointments guaranteed. Our data-driven approach and high-quality leads help agents close more deals and succeed"

In summary, Leadgenrealty is a real estate lead generation agency that provides quality buyer and seller leads to real estate agents. The company's innovative services save real estate professionals time and money by providing them with prequalified leads that are already interested in buying or selling properties.

If you're a real estate agent looking to take advantage of Leadgenrealty's services, visit their website to learn more.

Jhon Nunez
Leadgenrealty
+1 407-801-7673
jhon@leadgenrealty.com

