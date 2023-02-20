Sports Artificial launches a one-stop-shop for activity enthusiasts and digital entrepreneurs

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sport holds a unique place in the hearts and minds of billions across the globe, helping people to develop a range of transferable skills and strengthen their physical and mental health. Today, Sports Artificial launches an industry-first platform for activity enthusiasts and digital entrepreneurs to hone their sporting skills, and expand their investment portfolios seamlessly.

Sports Artificial (Sports AI) aims to utilize the shared passion of sport to help build healthy, financially secure futures for its patrons. Compiled of four key pillars, Sports Artificial is designed to be a one-stop shop for its users, whether they’re looking for workout advice or to identify a new investment opportunity.

The first pillar is the Sports AI mobile app. This application utilizes advanced performance technologies to provide accurate, real-time data and analytics regarding a user’s physical performance. With personalized training plans, facility booking functionality, and even a lucrative move-to-earn incentive, this app provides everything necessary to build and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Coach AI, the second pillar, is an intelligent live database intended to serve users with live score updates, statistical data, and highlight clips as they happen. For sports enthusiasts and gamblers, Coach AI is their new favorite personal assistant.

Moving into the digital investment space, the third pillar is Sports Artificial’s Decentralized App (Dapp). This staking platform enables token holders to participate in the security and operation of a cryptocurrency network, earning Sports AI tokens in the process.

Finally, the fourth pillar is Sports AI’s exclusive NFT marketplace. As an area of massive growth in the field of digital entrepreneurship, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) enables users to buy and sell digital assets in the form of their favorite athletes. From day trading to generate profit, to minting new NFTs via Sports AI’s platform, this opens a new avenue for forward-thinking investors.

The CEO of Sports Artificial, said, “We are thrilled to be launching the Sports Artificial platform to bring a complete 21st-century experience to sports lovers across the globe.

“From keeping up to date with fixtures and honing your personal skills to investing in cryptocurrency and trading exclusive NFTs, we have worked tirelessly to bring together everything the modern sports enthusiast may need. Here’s to the future!”

To find out more about Sports Artificial, visit https://sports-artificial.gitbook.io/sports-artificial/.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.





Terry Junior Sports Artificial contact at sportsartificial.io