Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,624 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today in Athens.  The two underscored the strong U.S.-Greece relationship.  The Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for Greece’s regional leadership, including its continued support to Ukraine and its role as a regional energy hub.  They discussed the tragic earthquake in Türkiye and dedication to support those impacted.  The two discussed their commitment as strong NATO Allies to democracy, peace, and prosperity.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.