Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis today in Athens. The two underscored the strong U.S.-Greece relationship. The Secretary thanked the Prime Minister for Greece’s regional leadership, including its continued support to Ukraine and its role as a regional energy hub. They discussed the tragic earthquake in Türkiye and dedication to support those impacted. The two discussed their commitment as strong NATO Allies to democracy, peace, and prosperity.