WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to amend 51.20 (13) (cr), 165.76 (1) (am), 938.34 (15) (a) 1., 944.30 (1m) (intro.), 944.30 (2m) and 973.015 (2m) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: prosecuting or adjudicating delinquent a person under the age of 18 for committing an act of prostitution.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab48
You just read:
AB48 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-02-20
