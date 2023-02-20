ALFRA Lean Advisors Helping Business Owners, Forward-Thinking Leaders, and Entrepreneurs Achieve Excellence

ALFRA Lean Advisors is a lean operational excellence specialist on a mission to empower its clients with peerless quality training and consulting services.

Operational excellence is a standard in the business industry based on the pillars of quality, customer experience, relationship management, effectiveness, and agility. All businesses pursuing success adopt at least some of the elements of this concept. Owners of emerging brands and individuals aspiring to become the next business leaders are turning to ALFRA Lean Advisors for help in adopting its critically-acclaimed “Lean Transformation Model” and achieving operational and business excellence.

ALFRA Lean Advisors is a specialist in lean transformation and operational excellence, providing a broad spectrum of training programs and consulting services, including but not limited to shop floor leadership development, Japan Study tours, human-centered digitalization, and more.

ALFRA’s Shopfloor leadership program takes its clients to three plants over six days during which the participants of this training course will get to improve their lean management and communication skills which are prerequisites for continuous improvement.

ALFRA Consulting’s spokesperson imparted, the company strives to give forward-thinking individuals the means to achieve excellence in their businesses by delivering comprehensive training and consulting services, stating the following:

“ALFRA Consulting is committed to delivering integrated solutions to support companies that wish a breakthrough transformation, through world-class development programs and consulting services, with over 300 Lean practitioners certified through ALFRA Consulting and the Institute of Industrial Engineering, and more than 5,000 professionals at all organizational levels have been trained on Lean Thinking and Operational Excellence methodologies,” the company’s spokesperson said.

Having developed a tried & tested holistic consulting approach, ALFRA is helping organizations enhance and sustain continuously-improving levels of performance. By teaching its clients how to build robust teams, nurture business relationships, and establish a norm with permanent learning at its focal point, ALFRA Consulting is helping business leaders unlock the true potential of their respective organizations.

Lean Japan Study Mission is an integral component of ALFRA Consulting’s offering. Visiting the birthplace of powerhouse brands such as Toyota, Honda, Lexus, Suzuki, and Mazda offers direct insights into how industry leaders made history with revolutionary technologies and breakthroughs. ALFRA Consulting is organizing bus tours across Japan, visiting long-standing Kaizen companies, and allowing their clients to experience the exquisite Japanese culture:

“We had 5 days of intensive learning and reflections, visiting over 10 world-class factories and learning from Japanese leaders like Mr. Masamoto Amezawa & Mr. Shingo,” ALFRA Consulting’s spokesperson said.

As digital transformation envelops the world, ALFRA strives to ensure its clients possess the skills and knowledge required to not only keep up but stay ahead of the competition. Through smart factory digitalization training packages, ALFRA experts are giving the company’s clients the means to build sustainable solutions, optimize existing processes, maximize return on investments, and boost business efficiency.

More information about ALFRA Lean Advisors is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

ALFRA Lean Advisors

Edgar Cardenas-Sanchez

(+40) 36 422 8080

Romania