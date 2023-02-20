Two passionate tea enthusiasts are on a mission to provide the finest ethically sourced tea through their brand, Lota Tea.

Lota Tea offers high-quality and ethically sourced loose tea and accompanying accessories.

A shared love for tea

The Lota Tea brand is run by a married couple, Vinay and Tara, who both describe themselves as avid tea drinkers. Talking to Vinay about his love for tea, “I hail from India, where tea is a major part of our culture. We drink tea or chai at least twice or thrice a day. I was lucky to find a wife who shared a love for tea too, and we have been on a quest to find and source high-quality tea.”

“Our friends and family love our tea collection, which motivated us to start our business so we can share our love for tea in its many forms with people all over the world. So we started our own business called Lota Tea. Lota honors my Indian roots as it symbolizes a small steel cup we use to drink tea in parts of India.”

One-stop shop for all tea and tea accessories

Lota Tea is a one-stop shop for all tea and tea accessories. The brand stocks a wide variety of tea, from herbal teas to matcha, chai, and caffeine-free varieties. They also sell accompanying tea accessories such as dainty and modern mugs, matcha bowls, and chasen sets.

Conclusion

Run by a married duo; Vinay and Tara, who share an immense love for tea; the Lota Tea brand offers a wide variety of organic, sustainable, and ethically sourced teas. Lota Tea is committed to providing only the finest quality loose tea with no artificial colors or flavors. They also stock a range of accompanying tea accessories for customers to experience complete bliss at tea time.

For more information, Lota Tea can be contacted via the information provided below.

Media Contact

Lota Tea LLC

Vinay Karagod

3168217218

United States