Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,633 in the last 365 days.

Two passionate tea enthusiasts are on a mission to provide the finest ethically sourced tea through their brand, Lota Tea.

Lota Tea offers high-quality and ethically sourced loose tea and accompanying accessories.

A shared love for tea

The Lota Tea brand is run by a married couple, Vinay and Tara, who both describe themselves as avid tea drinkers. Talking to Vinay about his love for tea, “I hail from India, where tea is a major part of our culture. We drink tea or chai at least twice or thrice a day. I was lucky to find a wife who shared a love for tea too, and we have been on a quest to find and source high-quality tea.” 

“Our friends and family love our tea collection, which motivated us to start our business so we can share our love for tea in its many forms with people all over the world. So we started our own business called Lota Tea. Lota honors my Indian roots as it symbolizes a small steel cup we use to drink tea in parts of India.” 

One-stop shop for all tea and tea accessories 

Lota Tea is a one-stop shop for all tea and tea accessories. The brand stocks a wide variety of tea, from herbal teas to matcha, chai, and caffeine-free varieties. They also sell accompanying tea accessories such as dainty and modern mugs, matcha bowls, and chasen sets. 

Conclusion

Run by a married duo; Vinay and Tara, who share an immense love for tea; the Lota Tea brand offers a wide variety of organic, sustainable, and ethically sourced teas. Lota Tea is committed to providing only the finest quality loose tea with no artificial colors or flavors. They also stock a range of accompanying tea accessories for customers to experience complete bliss at tea time. 

For more information, Lota Tea can be contacted via the information provided below. 

Media Contact
Company Name:

Lota Tea LLC


Contact Person:

Vinay Karagod


Email:Send Email
Phone:

3168217218


Country:

United States


Website:http://www.lotatea.com/

You just read:

Two passionate tea enthusiasts are on a mission to provide the finest ethically sourced tea through their brand, Lota Tea.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.