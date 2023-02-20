Laboratory Automation Market is Anticipated to Reach Around US$ 9.4 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate of 7.3%
Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes.
As per the latest report by IMARC Group, entitled “Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on laboratory automation market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global laboratory automation market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2023-2028.
Laboratory automation, or lab automation, represents the process that generally involves the utilization of instruments, software, or devices to improve the efficiency of the laboratory. It also includes the use of robots, conveyors, software, machine vision, etc. Laboratory automation offers numerous benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, decreased manual labor, etc. It eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be categorized into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, essays, etc.
Market Trends:
The shifting preferences among biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies from manual intervention towards automated processes for more reliable results, safer working conditions, improved productivity, increased savings on space, time, and costs, etc., are among the key factors stimulating the laboratory automation market. Moreover, the escalating demand for these systems to deliver reports quickly and ensure that actionable data is available on short notice for review is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising need for miniaturization of research processes to perform complex tasks in microbiology and clinical chemistry is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of laboratory automation to enhance the productivity of the drug discovery process is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, these systems can operate for long hours with minimal monitoring and allow more time for researchers to focus on their core work and reduce their time on repetitive tasks, which is anticipated to fuel the laboratory automation market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
- Danaher
- PerkinElmer
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Agilent Technologies
- Aurora Biomed
- Becton Dickinson
- BioMérieux
- Biotek Instruments
- Brooks Automation
- Cerner
- Eppendorf
- Hamilton Storage Technologies
- LabVantage Solutions
- Labware
- Olympus
- Qiagen
- Roche Holding
- Siemens Healthcare
Laboratory Automation Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, equipment/software type and end use.
Breakup by Type:
- Modular Automation
- Whole Lab Automation
Breakup by Equipment and Software Type:
- Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems
- Workstations
- LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)
- Sample Transport Systems
- Specimen Handling Systems
- Storage Retrieval Systems
- Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems
- Plate Readers
- Automated Liquid Handling Systems
- LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)
- Robotic Systems
- Storage Retrieval Systems
- Dissolution Testing Systems
Breakup by End-Users:
- Biotechnology
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories
- Research and academic institutes
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
