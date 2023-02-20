Submit Release
S Hotel Jamaica Wins Five-Star Recognition at the 2022-2023 International Property Awards

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S Hotel Jamaica, the contemporary, 120-room hotel overlooking the famed Doctor's Cave Beach in Montego Bay, is the recipient of the 2022 Five-Star Award for Best Hotel Bathroom Interior at The International Property Awards (IPAX) held at The Savoy London on February 2, 2023.

The IPAX awards are split into regions covering the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe & Africa, Arabia and UK. As the only organization who provides 5-star accolades at an international level, this recognition is a mark of excellence for S Hotel Jamaica and Jamaican-born Interior Designer Alison Antrobus of Antrobus Design Collective.

Alison Antrobus expressed "As a Jamaican who left in the late 1970s, I always wanted to return to my island and contribute in some way. Both Mr. Issa and I felt a social responsibility in maintaining the rich, Jamaican cultural heritage through the language of design and operations at S Hotel Jamaica. To achieve this goal in designing the hotel's bathrooms, we layered elements of materials, art, geography, and architecture—each reflective of our beloved Jamaica—and as a respectful nod to the location of S Hotel."

"It is an honour for our team to receive this special award," said Christopher Issa, owner and CEO of S Hotel Jamaica. "We are very grateful to IPAX and its panelists who have recognized us in this way as we strive to offer the best in Jamaican hospitality."

With the narrative paying homage to the local context through the bathroom design, Antrobus used textures and materials inspired by the local basket weaving craft for the bespoke bathtub design. S Hotel commissioned the work of local artist Fiona Godfrey to create a mural on the back wall of the grand double shower niche, depicting Jamaica's "Ferna Flora" in a bold and modern combination of black and white. The view from each room governed the layout of the bathroom, resulting in a visual connection between the bathtub, the grand double shower and the majestic views of the ocean and hills. The bathroom features a shower that is nine feet long and five feet wide including an alcove with rain head and double showerheads, and a wicker-wrapped oval tub that plays center stage between the bathroom and guest room.

Media Contact:
Nadeige Martelly, AMPR
nadeige@andriamitsakospr.com

