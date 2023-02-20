Mattress Market 2023-2028: Growth Rate (CAGR 6.02%), Industry Statistics, Share By Brands and Forecast Report

The rising sales of home furnishings, such as bed linen, mattresses, and pillowcases, majorly drive the global mattress market.

What is the Size of the Global Mattress Industry?



The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global mattress market size reached US$ 36.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.02% during 2023-2028.

What is the Mattress Market?



A mattress is a large, rectangular piece of soft material that is widely utilized by individuals for sleeping. It is generally filled with a variety of materials, such as foam, springs, or air, to provide support and comfort. It aids in providing sound sleep while keeping the spine in a neutral position and providing the right support and comfort to the body. The size of a mattress can vary greatly depending on the type of bed it is meant to fit and the size of the user. It is usually placed on top of a bed frame, box spring, or other supportive foundation. Additionally, it comes in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, as well as materials and firmness levels to suit individual needs. Some of the most common types of mattresses include innerspring, memory foam, latex, hybrid, and airbeds.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/mattress-market/requestsample

Is the Mattress Business Profitable?



The rising sales of home furnishings, such as bed linen, mattresses, and pillowcases, majorly drive the global market. This is due to the growing construction of residential complexes and healthcare facilities across several countries. Apart from this, the growing preference for a healthy lifestyle has propelled the sales of mattresses, as sleep plays an important role in staying disease-free. Since sound sleep provides numerous benefits, including minimizing the prevalence of headaches, nervousness, irritability, and stress experienced, this is providing an impetus to the demand. Moreover, the development of mattresses using new materials and sleep-tracking technologies to provide better sleep is contributing to the market.

Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mattress-market

What is the Demand for Mattresses?



On account of changing consumer preferences, the demand for mattresses with more specialized options and features, such as adjustable firmness, temperature control, and memory foam technology, is gaining widespread prominence among individuals. In addition, the growing demand for mattresses produced from sustainable materials among the masses as a result of rising awareness of environmental issues is also positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector allows mattress manufacturers to reach a wider audience, offering consumers a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience creating a positive market outlook.

Ask an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2008&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of Top 10 Mattress Companies Worldwide being.

Kingsdown Inc.

Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Sealy Corporation

Serta Inc.

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Sleep Number Corporation

Southerland Inc.

Spring Air Company

Tempur-Pedic International, Inc



Breakup by Size:

Twin or Single

Twin XL

Full or Double

Queen

King

Others



Breakup by Product:

Innerspring

Memory Foam

Latex

Others



Breakup by Application:



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Browse More Research Reports:



About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Mattress Market 2023-2028: Growth Rate (CAGR 6.02%), Industry Statistics, Share By Brands and Forecast Report