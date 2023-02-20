The First Nations Human Resources Development Commission of Quebec invites you to the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine First Nations and Inuit Regional Forum

KAHNAWAKE, QC, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Under the theme "Working together towards success", the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Regional Forum will be held in a hybrid format at the Gespeg community hall and simultaneously on the Zoom platform on March 15 and 16, 2023. This inclusive event, organized by the First Nations Human Resources Development Commission of Quebec (FNHRDCQ), will allow participants to establish relationships, promote First Nations' achievements, foster Indigenous peoples' employability, and facilitate their labour market integration in this context of labour shortage.

Through workshops, conferences, and testimonies by guest speakers from various labour market domains, you will learn more about the FNHRDCQ programs and services, business partnerships, governmental programs, recruiting strategies, training (preemployment and ongoing), as well as possible solutions to the pool of qualified labour through the participation of First Nations in the labour market.

This Forum aims to raise awareness among First Nations employment integration businesses and to establish professional relationships between Indigenous peoples and the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

To participate, fill out the registration form. Please note that the number of face-to-face places is limited. In order to reserve your place, we advise you to confirm your presence as soon as possible. However, virtual participation is unlimited.

About the FNHRDCQ

As one of the regional commissions of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), the FNHRDCQ contributes to the personal and professional fulfilment of First Nations by actively supporting their path to employment.

Useful links

To register: https://www.cdrhpnq-fnhrdcq.ca/formulaire-de-participation?lang=en

Website of the FNHRDCQ: https://www.cdrhpnq-fnhrdcq.ca/

SOURCE Commission de développement des ressources humaines des Premières Nations du Québec