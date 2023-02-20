USGrants.org tracks over $275 million dollars in funding allocated for forensic education, research, and services

USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 108 funding programs totaling more than $275 million dollars allocated to support forensic education, forensic research, and forensic service providers.

Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:

Research and Evaluation for the Testing and Interpretation of Physical Evidence in Publicly Funded Forensic Laboratories, Fiscal Year 2020 (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2020 17293

Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

BJA FY 19 Student Computer and Digital Forensics Educational Opportunities Program (apply)

Funding Number: BJA 2019 16290

Agency: Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Basic Scientific Research to Support Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2013 3362

Agency: National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Department of Defense Forensic Research and Development Program (apply)

Funding Number: W911NF 12 R 0001

Agency: Dept of the Army Materiel Command

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

NIJ FY18 Research and Evaluation for the Testing and Interpretation of Physical Evidence in Publicly Funded Forensic Laboratories (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2018 13900

Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Applied Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2011 2805

Agency: National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

FY 2009/2010 Forensic Assistance Programs in EAP and WHA (apply)

Funding Number: DRL 09 10 FORENSICS 060910

Agency: Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Forensic Analysis of Organic and Inorganic Compounds Associated with Microelectronics (apply)

Funding Number: CRANBAA18 002

Agency: Department of Defense, NSWC - CRANE

Funding Amount: $200,000

Research and Evaluation for the Testing and Interpretation of Physical Evidence in Publicly Funded Forensic Laboratories, FY 2019 (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2019 15507

Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

National Nuclear Forensics Expertise Development Program Continuation Application (apply)

Funding Number: DHS 13 DN 130 NF NC001

Agency: Office of Procurement Operations Grants Division

Funding Amount: $2,450,000

Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes, Fiscal Year 2021 (apply)

Funding Number: O NIJ 2021 95001

Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $9,400,000

Basic Scientific Research to Support Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2011 2806

Agency: National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

OJJDP FY 19 Internet Crimes Against Children: Enhancing Forensic Capacity Hiring Program for Wounded Veterans (apply)

Funding Number: OJJDP 2019 14930

Agency: Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention

Funding Amount: $200,000

NIJ FY 13 Social Science Research on Forensic Science (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2013 3464

Agency: National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Forensic Analysis of Microelectronics (apply)

Funding Number: CRANBAA17 002

Agency: Department of Defense, NSWC - CRANE

Funding Amount: $40,000

OVW FY 2020 Sexual Assault Forensic-Medical and Advocacy Services for Tribes (FAST) Initiative (apply)

Funding Number: OVW 2020 17592

Agency: Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

OVC FY 2019 Using Telehealth to Improve Care, Access and Quality of Sexual Assault Forensic Exams (apply)

Funding Number: OVC 2019 15646

Agency: Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime

Funding Amount: $4,000,000

Request for Application (RFA) NIST Forensic Science Center of Excellence (apply)

Funding Number: 2020 NIST FS COE 01

Agency: Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

NIJ FY18 Forensic DNA Laboratory Efficiency Improvement and Capacity Enhancement Program (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2018 13800

Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $9,000,000

NIJ FY 09 Forensic DNA Research and Development (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2009 1937

Agency: National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

NIJ FY 16 Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2016 4305

Agency: National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $15,000,000

NIJ FY 2010 Research and Development on Instrumental Analysis for Forensic Science Applications (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2010 2421

Agency: National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Prosecuting Cold Cases using DNA and Other Forensic Technologies, FY 2019 (apply)

Funding Number: NIJ 2019 15627

Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $500,000

NIJ FY 2022 Invited to Apply - Funding to Support the Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes Program (apply)

Funding Number: O NIJ 2022 171433

Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice

Funding Amount: $1,140,601

OVC FY 12 Sexual Assault Forensic Medical Examination Telemedicine Center An Innovative Pilot Project (apply)

Funding Number: OVC 2012 3232

Agency: Office for Victims of Crime

Funding Amount: $3,500,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/forensic-services

