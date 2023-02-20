USGrants.org tracks over $275 million dollars in funding allocated for forensic education, research, and services
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 108 funding programs totaling more than $275 million dollars allocated to support forensic education, forensic research, and forensic service providers.
Here is a list of recent funding opportunities:
Research and Evaluation for the Testing and Interpretation of Physical Evidence in Publicly Funded Forensic Laboratories, Fiscal Year 2020 (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2020 17293
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
BJA FY 19 Student Computer and Digital Forensics Educational Opportunities Program (apply)
Funding Number: BJA 2019 16290
Agency: Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Basic Scientific Research to Support Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2013 3362
Agency: National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Department of Defense Forensic Research and Development Program (apply)
Funding Number: W911NF 12 R 0001
Agency: Dept of the Army Materiel Command
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
NIJ FY18 Research and Evaluation for the Testing and Interpretation of Physical Evidence in Publicly Funded Forensic Laboratories (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2018 13900
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
Applied Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2011 2805
Agency: National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
FY 2009/2010 Forensic Assistance Programs in EAP and WHA (apply)
Funding Number: DRL 09 10 FORENSICS 060910
Agency: Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor
Funding Amount: $1,500,000
Forensic Analysis of Organic and Inorganic Compounds Associated with Microelectronics (apply)
Funding Number: CRANBAA18 002
Agency: Department of Defense, NSWC - CRANE
Funding Amount: $200,000
Research and Evaluation for the Testing and Interpretation of Physical Evidence in Publicly Funded Forensic Laboratories, FY 2019 (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2019 15507
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
National Nuclear Forensics Expertise Development Program Continuation Application (apply)
Funding Number: DHS 13 DN 130 NF NC001
Agency: Office of Procurement Operations Grants Division
Funding Amount: $2,450,000
Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes, Fiscal Year 2021 (apply)
Funding Number: O NIJ 2021 95001
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $9,400,000
Basic Scientific Research to Support Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2011 2806
Agency: National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
OJJDP FY 19 Internet Crimes Against Children: Enhancing Forensic Capacity Hiring Program for Wounded Veterans (apply)
Funding Number: OJJDP 2019 14930
Agency: Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention
Funding Amount: $200,000
NIJ FY 13 Social Science Research on Forensic Science (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2013 3464
Agency: National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Forensic Analysis of Microelectronics (apply)
Funding Number: CRANBAA17 002
Agency: Department of Defense, NSWC - CRANE
Funding Amount: $40,000
OVW FY 2020 Sexual Assault Forensic-Medical and Advocacy Services for Tribes (FAST) Initiative (apply)
Funding Number: OVW 2020 17592
Agency: Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
OVC FY 2019 Using Telehealth to Improve Care, Access and Quality of Sexual Assault Forensic Exams (apply)
Funding Number: OVC 2019 15646
Agency: Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime
Funding Amount: $4,000,000
Request for Application (RFA) NIST Forensic Science Center of Excellence (apply)
Funding Number: 2020 NIST FS COE 01
Agency: Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
NIJ FY18 Forensic DNA Laboratory Efficiency Improvement and Capacity Enhancement Program (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2018 13800
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $9,000,000
NIJ FY 09 Forensic DNA Research and Development (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2009 1937
Agency: National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
NIJ FY 16 Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2016 4305
Agency: National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $15,000,000
NIJ FY 2010 Research and Development on Instrumental Analysis for Forensic Science Applications (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2010 2421
Agency: National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Prosecuting Cold Cases using DNA and Other Forensic Technologies, FY 2019 (apply)
Funding Number: NIJ 2019 15627
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $500,000
NIJ FY 2022 Invited to Apply - Funding to Support the Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes Program (apply)
Funding Number: O NIJ 2022 171433
Agency: Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice
Funding Amount: $1,140,601
OVC FY 12 Sexual Assault Forensic Medical Examination Telemedicine Center An Innovative Pilot Project (apply)
Funding Number: OVC 2012 3232
Agency: Office for Victims of Crime
Funding Amount: $3,500,000
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/forensic-services
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
