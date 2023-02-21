ADE Fine Art Investment Fund 90 High-Yield Art Fund Now Open to Public Investors

Fine Art Investment Fund High Yield 70% ROI ADE Vengerick Capital Fine Art Investment Fund Logo Fine Art Fund 90 ROI 5 year returns 75%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADE Vengerick Capital is offering its high-yield fine art investment fund to the public for the first time in five years. ADE Capital industry leading fine art fund was only available as a Private Investment Partnership (PIPs).

ADE Fine Art Fund 90 uses new generation of advanced databases, digital platforms and artificial intelligence to better buy and sell fine works of art that will gain value in shorter time.

In 2017, ADE Capital along with Vengerick Art designed this Fund to take advantage of all market volatile economic environments. For example ADE Art Fund turns high inflation and rising rates into higher yields for investors allocations. Furthermore our fund has demonstrated outperforming in times of global volatility like Coronavirus, and threats of war.

ADE Capital focus is offering higher yields than traditional market alternatives while still keeping true with other funds offering safety and stability. The ADE Fine Art Fund 90 has a five year average return over 70% per year.

“We’re in a very challenging market environment the last two few years, and with interest rates moving higher. So we want to offer ADE Art Fund to the public and all investors for a new exciting way to maximize their yield,” says Hermes Vengerick, Investment Fund Manager at ADE Capital.

“Given that the markets have been so volatile, the Fine Art Fund provides investors with a safe and attractive yield option to diversify their portfolios.”

To illustrate the fund managers desire to open the fund to all investor classes the minimum investment is very low at only $1,000. Additionally investors can request yield payments after 12 months of investment in the fund.

The ADE Fine Art Investment Fund 90 is designed to put your money to work, with portfolio managers actively working to ensure the Fund can deliver against its primary objectives – providing principal stability and attractive high yields.

The ADE Fine Art 90 Fund has $30M AUM as of January 2023. The Fund’s portfolio managers primarily focus is on distressed Blue-Chip, established and emerging artists. The key focus of the portfolio strategy is managing liquidity, diversification, and high returns for investors.

Key benefits of the Fine Art Fund include:

- High levels of liquidity and capital preservation by investing in diversified fine art markets in the highest demand.

- Attractive yields generated without taking undue risk.

- Flexible, active fund management adjusting the portfolio strategy to take advantage of the changing market environment in real time.

- Protected 90 Fund: The 90% protected fund provides a permanent floor below which the sub-fund's NAV may never fall, irrespective of financial market trends. The protected NAV is equal to 90% of the highest net asset value.

- Since 2000, Fine Art outperforms the S&P 500, returning over 360%.

In the current unsettled markets, alternative asset allocations in portfolios have been rapidly rising as investors look for lower risk and higher returns. The ADE Fine Art Investment Fund 90 is an excellent alternative to other traditional alternative investments for investors looking to offset greater market volatility.

The ADE Fine Art Fund which offers retail investors the chance to invest in a asset class usually reserved for the wealthy HNWI. ADE Vengerick Capital fine art fund is known for best-in-class yields higher than traditional alternative investments. The fund targets returns between 25% and 40%, net of fees with the current annual average above 70%. The minimum investment in the fund is $1,000. The holding period is two, three or four years, with two one-year extensions.

Today, ADE Capital is proud open our exclusive fine art fund for public investment for the first time ever. The ADE Fine Art Investment Fund 90 Fund provides investors a new way to maximize returns on on their investments in the face of volatile and uncertain markets.

About ADE Vengerick Capital LLC.

ADE Capital LLC is a fine art asset management company with over $30 million in assets under management. ADE Capital has an unmatched focus on client-innovation and satisfaction. ADE Capital Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur and fine art dealer/artist Hermes Vengerick. For more information,

Please visit: https://investment.vengerick.com

For further information please contact:

Hermes Vengerick fund@vengerick.com

