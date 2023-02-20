EBRD invests in developing Lviv Industrial Park in western Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is making an equity investment of up to 35 per cent of a project to develop an industrial park in Lviv, western Ukraine.

The M10 Lviv Industrial Park, a modern multi-phase multi-tenant industrial park located 60km from the Ukraine-Poland border, is being developed by Dragon Capital Investment Limited. It will provide new industrial and logistics warehouse space essential for sustained humanitarian and economic activity in Ukraine, both during the war and for post-war reconstruction.

The EBRD will invest a total of up to US$24.5 million of equity in the US$70 million development. Of this, up to US$5.5 million will be invested in completing Phase 1 of the project. Phase 1, interrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February, resumed in summer 2022 and completion of the first 14,400-square-metre warehouse complex is expected in the second half of 2023.

“This is an especially important project for Ukraine in these challenging times and the EBRD investing equity will send a strong signal to local and foreign investors. By increasing the availability of high-quality warehousing, the project will expand Ukraine’s access to vital services and products,” said Vlaho Kojakovic of the EBRD.

