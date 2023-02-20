Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,575 in the last 365 days.

EBRD invests in developing Lviv Industrial Park in western Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is making an equity investment of up to 35 per cent of a project to develop an industrial park in Lviv, western Ukraine. 

The M10 Lviv Industrial Park, a modern multi-phase multi-tenant industrial park located 60km from the Ukraine-Poland border, is being developed by Dragon Capital Investment Limited. It will provide new industrial and logistics warehouse space essential for sustained humanitarian and economic activity in Ukraine, both during the war and for post-war reconstruction.

The EBRD will invest a total of up to US$24.5 million of equity in the US$70 million development. Of this, up to US$5.5 million will be invested in completing Phase 1 of the project. Phase 1, interrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February, resumed in summer 2022 and completion of the first 14,400-square-metre warehouse complex is expected in the second half of 2023.

“This is an especially important project for Ukraine in these challenging times and the EBRD investing equity will send a strong signal to local and foreign investors. By increasing the availability of high-quality warehousing, the project will expand Ukraine’s access to vital services and products,” said Vlaho Kojakovic of the EBRD.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD invests in developing Lviv Industrial Park in western Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.